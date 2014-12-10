版本:
Ashtead, TUI help European shares stage small bounce

LONDON Dec 10 European equity indexes staged a modest rebound on Wednesday, helped by strong outlook updates from firms including industrial equipment hire company Ashtead and travel group TUI AG.

Britain's Ashtead rallied 6.7 percent after raising its full-year earnings guidance and posting a 33 percent rise in first-half profit.

TUI was up 2 percent after saying its target of 1 billion euros ($1.2 billion) in core profit was coming into reach in the current year as it reported its final set of results ahead of its merger with TUI Travel.

The pan-European FTSEurofirst 300 index was up 0.5 percent at 1,370.01 points after falling 2.3 percent on the previous day. (Reporting By Francesco Canepa; Editing by Alistair Smout)
