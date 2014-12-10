Greece lags steady European shares on election worries

* FTSEurofirst 300 up 0.3 pct after Monday's slump
* Greek shares fall again on election uncertainty
* BMW rallies after deliveries update
By Francesco Canepa
LONDON, Dec 10 European equity indexes staged a
modest rebound on Wednesday, led by German stocks after a strong
update from BMW, although worries about Greece capped
sentiment.
Greece's main stock index fell 3 percent at 0914 GMT,
extending Monday's losses on uncertainty surrounding a
parliamentary vote to elect a new president later this month.
If Prime Minister Antonis Samaras fails to secure victory
for his presidential candidate, snap national elections could be
called that the leftist Syriza party - a fierce opponent of
Greece's bailout deal with the European Union and IMF - would
likely win.
A 15 percent rally in European shares since mid-October,
fuelled by expectations that the European Central Bank would
start buying sovereign bonds next year, ran into the sand this
week after the Greek government called the presidential
elections late on Monday.
Traders worry uncertainty in Greece could cause the ECB to
postpone any decision on bond purchases, known in the market as
quantitative easing, or QE.
"If there's complete indecision in Greece, the ECB is
unlikely to do something in January, which would take that
(support) away from the market," Mike Reuter, a broker at
Tradition, said.
"I'm bearish overall but the QE pushes the market higher so
nothing get in its way, I'll have to be bullish in the
year-end."
Elsewhere, BMW Group rose 1.1 percent after saying
deliveries of BMW, Mini and Rolls-Royce cars rose 7.6 percent in
November to 188,342 thanks to a continued strong demand in China
and a 20 percent rise of its BMW and Mini sales in the UK.
Germany's Dax index was up 0.7 percent,
outperforming all major European indexes and the FTSEurofirst
300 index of top regional shares, which was up 0.3
percent at 1,367.28 points. It had fallen 2.3 percent on the
previous day.
Among smaller stocks, Britain's Ashtead rallied 6.7
percent after raising its full-year earnings guidance and
posting a 33 percent rise in first-half profit.
Europe bourses in 2014: link.reuters.com/pap87v
Asset performance in 2014: link.reuters.com/gap87v
Today's European research round-up
(Reporting By Francesco Canepa; Editing by Andrew Heavens)