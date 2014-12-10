European shares extend sell-off, Airbus plunges

* FTSEurofirst 300 down 0.4 pct, adding to sharp 2-day drop
* $280 bln in market value of oil shares wiped off since
June
* Greek stocks extend sell-off on political uncertainty
By Blaise Robinson
PARIS, Dec 10 European stocks fell for a third
session in a row on Wednesday as a further plunge in crude
prices knocked down the shares of oil majors and oil services
groups such as Royal Dutch Shell and Fugro.
Airbus shares also featured among the top losers
after the aircraft manufacturing group's new profit outlook
disappointed investors and the firm said the first delivery of
the new A350 had been postponed and no new date had been set.
The stock tumbled 10.4 percent - its biggest one-day drop in
more than six years - representing a wipeout in the company's
market value of 3.9 billion euros ($4.8 billion), roughly the
price of a dozen Airbus A380 jumbo jets.
Shares in Shell dropped 2.4 percent and Fugro tumbled 11
percent as Brent crude oil fell below $65 a barrel on
mounting signs of oversupply and lacklustre demand as global
economic growth falters.
In its monthly report, the Organization of the Petroleum
Exporting Countries (OPEC) forecast demand for the group's oil
will drop to 28.92 million barrels per day (bpd) in 2015, down
280,000 bpd from its previous expectation.
"Crude oil is under punishment today once again on the back
of the OPEC news. OPEC has cut its demand forecast for next year
and this has unbalanced the demand and supply equation further
and traders are not liking the sound of this at all," said Naeem
Aslam, chief market analyst at AvaTrade.
Other oil services companies took a beating, with Saipem
and Afren losing 5.2 and 6.9 percent
respectively.
Brent has plummeted 44 percent since June, forcing a number
of oil services companies, including Fugro and Seadrill
, to scrap dividends as oil majors accelerate
cost-cutting efforts.
The STOXX oil and gas index, home of bellwethers
such as BP, Total and Eni, has tumbled
27 percent since June. The sell-off has wiped $280 billion off
market capitalisation of the sector, nearly the size of Israel's
GDP.
The FTSEurofirst 300 index of top European shares
ended 0.4 percent lower at 1,357.21 points. The index has
tumbled 3.4 percent so far this week.
However, many fund managers and analysts think that lower
oil prices will be positive overall for the equity market in the
medium term.
"This is a change in paradigm in terms of energy prices with
implications on economic growth and investments. The impact on
countries that are net importers and the ones that are net
exporters will be quite different," said Jean Boivin, deputy
chief investment strategist at the BlackRock Investment
Institute, who has a positive bias on European equities.
Greek shares also featured among the top losers. Athens'
benchmark ATG share index fell 1 percent, adding to a 13
percent slump on Tuesday after the government brought forward a
vote on a new president, raising the risk of snap elections if
the government fails to garner enough support for its
presidential candidate.
