2014年 12月 12日

European shares extend sell-off as energy stocks suffer

LONDON Dec 12 European shares fell on Friday, with renewed declines in the price of oil hitting energy stocks, while political concerns over Greece also pegged back equities.

The pan-European FTSEurofirst 300 index was down by 0.7 percent at 1,347.45 points in early session trading, while the euro zone's blue-chip Euro STOXX 50 index declined by 0.8 percent to 3,133.36 points.

European stock markets had managed to stabilise slightly on Thursday, but a further fall in the price of oil meant the region's equity indexes resumed their losing streak.

The STOXX Europe 600 Oil & Gas Index fell 0.9 percent as Brent crude continued its march downwards on Friday, dropping to a 5-1/2-year low of $63 a barrel for a weekly loss of more than 8 percent, amid persistent concerns over a global supply glut and a bearish demand outlook.

Traders also remained concerned by Greece.

In Greece, Prime Minister Antonis Samaras on Thursday warned the country risked a "catastrophic" return to the depths of its debt crisis if his government fell, raising the stakes before a presidential vote this month.

"Greece is rearing its ugly head again. It's not good for the euro zone," said Darren Courtney-Cook, head of trading at Central Markets Investment Management. (Reporting by Sudip Kar-Gupta; Editing by Atul Prakash)
