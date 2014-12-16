European shares fall, led by oil, Russia-exposed stocks

* Rouble's slide fuels fears for Russian economy
* Raiffeisen Bank Intl hits record low, Carlsberg down 6 pct
* STOXX Europe 600 down 0.7 pct
By Francesco Canepa
LONDON, Dec 16 Shares in European companies
exposed to Russia fell sharply to lead a broad decline on
Tuesday, as the rouble plunged in value and concern grew about
the state of the Russian economy.
Shares in Raiffeisen Bank International, which
relies on Russia for profits, hit a record low after Russia's
aggressive hike in interest rates failed to convince investors
the central bank had turned the tide on a developing financial
crisis.
Shares in other companies exposed to Russia also dropped.
The brewer Carlsberg slumped 5 percent to a 2 1/2-
year trough and German retailer Metro fell 3.5
percent.
The Russian economy has buckled and the rouble dropped
because of Western sanctions and the falling price of oil,
drawing comparison to the country's 1998 financial crisis, which
saw the government eventually default on its debt.
"All markets will be governed by this (the ruble's slide),"
said Justin Haque, a broker at Hobart Capital Markets. "It's
1998 again."
Oil and gas stocks resumed their slide as U.S. crude
slumped to its lowest level since May 2009.
At 1215 GMT, the euro zone Euro STOXX 50 index
index was down 1 percent at 2,953.70 points in volatile trade
and hefty volume. The pan-European broader STOXX Europe 600
was down 0.7 percent at 321.07 points.
The STOXX Europe 600 has tumbled around 8.5 percent since
Dec. 5, wiping out market capitalisation of more than $740
billion, roughly the size of Saudi Arabia's annual GDP.
Purchasing managers' survey for the euro zone released on
Tuesday showed fragile growth in the currency bloc, while low
oil prices are fuelling fears of deflation.
"This might be a good entry point but we need to see some
stabilisation in Russia," said Joost van Leenders, investment
specialist for allocation and strategy and BNP Paribas
Investment Partners.
Bucking the trend, Orange and Deutsche Telekom
rallied on news of talks with BT to sell EE.
Orange was up 1.3 percent and Deutsche Telekom rose 0.4
percent after the two firms entered exclusive talks with BT for
a potential 12.5 billion-pound ($19.6 billion) sale of EE.
BT shares were up 1.5 percent.
(Additional reporting by Blaise Robinson in Paris)