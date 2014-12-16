European shares stage late rebound as rouble recovers

* FTSEurofirst 300 up 1.9 pct after late bounce
* U.S. Kerry comments seen easing Russian concerns
* Traders say rebound partly due to technical factors
By Francesco Canepa
LONDON, Dec 16 European shares staged a late
rebound on Tuesday as the Russian rouble recovered a good chunk
of the day's losses against the dollar and oil prices also
gained ground.
Traders pointed to comments by U.S. Secretary of State John
Kerry, who said Russia had made constructive moves towards
possibly reducing tensions in Ukraine.
The FTSEurofirst 300 index of pan-European shares
closed 1.8 percent higher at 1,314.31 points after trading as
low as 1,273.2 earlier in the day. It mirrored a bounce in oil
prices and a recovery in the rouble
against the dollar.
Trading volume on the FTSEurofirst 300 was nearly 80 percent
higher than the index's average for the past three months.
With Western economic sanctions and falling oil prices
crippling the Russian economy, Kerry's comments were seen as a
sign relations between the United States and Russia might become
more constructive.
"John Kerry...made all the difference," Justin Haque, a
trader at Hobart Capital, said.
Other traders said the rebound may have been a technical
one, with many key indexes looking oversold after a volatile
trading session in the wake of Russia's huge emergency
interest-rate hike.
Positioning ahead of oil options later in the day and equity
options on Friday was also cited as a factor magnifying the late
market bounce.
"It's all very false, so be careful not to read too much
into it," Andy Ash, head of sales at Monument Securities, said.
Shares in European companies exposed to Russia still fell
sharply.
Raiffeisen Bank International, which relies on
Russia for profits, hit a record low before closing 9.4 percent
lower.
Brewer Carlsberg slumped 6.5 percent and hit a 2
1/2-year trough while German retailer Metro fell 1
percent.
Elsewhere, Orange was up 3.7 percent and Deutsche
Telekom rose 3.1 percent after the two firms entered exclusive
talks with BT for a potential 12.5 billion-pound ($19.6
billion) sale of EE.
BT shares were up 1.9 percent.
Europe bourses in 2014: link.reuters.com/pap87v
Asset performance in 2014: link.reuters.com/gap87v
Today's European research round-up
(Additional reporting by Blaise Robinson in Paris; Editing by
Dominic Evans)