Tech stocks lead European shares higher on M&A boost

* FTSEurofirst 300 up 0.6 pct after Thursday's 3 pct rally
* Air France tumbles after third profit warning
* Energy shares fall again as oil prices under pressure
By Blaise Robinson
PARIS, Dec 19 European stocks climbed early on
Friday, with French information technology services firm Atos SE
leading a rally in tech shares after unveiling a deal
to buy Xerox Corp's IT outsourcing arm.
Atos, set to pay 1.05 billion for the unit, said the deal
was expected to boost its earnings per share by 10 percent as
early as the first year.
"The deal makes a lot of strategic sense for Atos. The
implied acquisition multiple is of 8.75 times expected earnings
(and) reflects a fair price, given similar deals in the United
States," a Paris-based trader said.
Shares in Atos surged 7.2 percent, leading gains in the
STOXX Europe 600 Technology sector, which was up 1.1
percent at 0830 GMT.
The FTSEurofirst 300 index of top European shares
was up 0.6 percent at 1,364.23 points, adding to a three percent
rally on Thursday.
The gains in Europe mirrored a surge on Wall Street on
Thursday where the Dow posted its best one-day rise in three
years and extended a rally sparked by the U.S. Federal Reserve's
commitment to take a "patient" approach toward raising interest
rates.
The market's gains came even as oil prices stayed under
pressure, suggesting equity investors were beginning to see the
positives in lower fuel costs and increased consumer spending
power.
"The drop in oil price has recently put pressure on the
equity market. However, (there is) historical evidence that a
fall in oil price is a positive for equities, with a clear
acceleration in performance after six months," Roland Kaloyan,
head of European equity strategy at Societe Generale, wrote in a
note.
Air France-KLM bucked the trend, tumbling 7.5
percent after the airline issued its third profit warning in six
months, cutting its 2014 earnings goal by 200 million euros as
higher-than-expected costs from a recent pilot strike added to
weaker unit revenues.
Also losing ground on Friday, shares in oil and gas
companies fell again as oil prices dipped. Seadrill
fell 9.4 percent, Afren was down 6.1 percent and
Technip up 2.6 percent.
Around Europe, UK's FTSE 100 index was up 0.7
percent, Germany's DAX index up 0.6 percent, and
France's CAC 40 up 0.7 percent.
(Editing by Gareth Jones)