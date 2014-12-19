European shares hit by drop in Italian banks, taking shine off rally

* FTSEurofirst 300 down 0.1 pct after Thursday's 3 pct rally
* Roche hit as two drugs fail tests
* Air France tumbles after third profit warning
* Energy shares fall again with oil prices under pressure
By Alistair Smout
LONDON, Dec 19 European stocks edged lower on
Friday, reversing an early rise, as Italian banks came under
pressure from a downgrade by S&P and Swiss drugmaker Roche saw
two major drugs fail tests.
The FTSEurofirst 300 index of top European shares
was down 0.1 percent tot 1,355.47 points at 1113 GMT, retreating
after a 3 percent advance on Thursday.
The index was still set for a 2.6 percent rise this week,
its biggest weekly gain in a month, as the U.S. Federal
Reserve's commitment to be "patient" about raising interest
rates bolstered stocks.
"The Fed's statement earlier in the week helped to squeeze
us higher. But the market doesn't have a high degree of
conviction at the moment," Jeremy Batstone-Carr, market analyst
at Charles Stanley.
"The outlook remains one of sub-trend growth and low
inflation. The downgrades in Italy illustrate that we're not out
of the woods as far as growth is concerned."
Peripheral euro zone indexes were under pressure after the
S&P cut Italian bank ratings, saying growth would be slower than
expected. Italy's FTSE MIB was down 1.2
percent and Monte Paschi, Intesa Sanpaolo and
UniCredit were down 2.5 to 4.7 percent.
Spain's IBEX also fell more than 1 percent.
Roche took the most points off the FTSEurofirst
300, falling 5.3 percent after tests of new Alzheimer's and
breast cancer drugs both failed. Analysts said forecasts for
2015 would have to be revised downwards.
Air France-KLM tumbled 8.3 percent after the
airline issued its third profit warning in six months. It cut a
2014 earnings goal by 200 million euros as higher-than-expected
costs from a recent pilot strike added to weaker unit revenues.
Oil and gas companies also lost ground again as oil prices
dipped. Seadrill fell 9.6 percent and Technip
2.5 percent.
Cheaper oil has put the Russian economy under pressure,
which has spread to European equity markets. Germany's BASF was
down 2.4 percent, the biggest decline on the DAX, after
it abandoned an asset swap with Russia's Gazprom.
"(The) earnings impact from termination of asset swap is
likely to be mild, but investors may be disappointed that BASF
retains a low-growth business it wanted to exit," Paul Walsh,
analyst at Morgan Stanley, said in a research note.
The DAX was down 0.1 percent.
