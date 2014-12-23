Greek uncertainty curbs European stock gains

* FTSEurofirst 300 index closes up 0.6 pct
* Athens bourse falls, hit by ongoing political uncertainty
* Upbeat economic news lifts Madrid and Lisbon markets
* FTSE up but pares gains as UK external deficit rises
By Sudip Kar-Gupta
LONDON, Dec 23 A fall in Greek stocks kept a lid
on gains in European equities on Tuesday, as the Athens bourse
was hit by the prospect of early elections that could put
Greece's rescue package at risk.
The pan-European FTSEurofirst 300 index closed up
0.6 percent at 1,374.80 points, with the index up 4.4 percent
since the start of 2014.
The broader European equity landscape was helped by positive
economic news from Spain and Portugal.
The Bank of Spain raised its economic forecast while
Portugal's budget deficit shrank.
However, Athens' benchmark ATG equity index
underperformed due to uncertainty over Greek politics. The ATG,
which dropped nearly 20 percent in the second week of December,
ended 1.7 percent lower.
The Greek parliament on Tuesday failed to elect a new
president in a second-round vote. It has one more chance to do
so next week to avert elections that could bring to power a
party that wants to renegotiate the country's bailout deal, end
years of austerity and write off some Greek debt.
Prime Minister Antonis Samaras, whose term is not due to end
until mid-2016, has offered to bring pro-European independents
into government and hold elections by late next year if they
support Stavros Dimas, the only candidate in the presidential
race.
"With many analysts predicting that Greek MPs will fall
short of the votes needed to support presidential candidate
Stavros Dimas, more destabilisation could be on the way for
Greece, and by extension, the euro zone," said Spreadex
financial analyst Connor Campbell.
Across Europe, Britain's benchmark FTSE 100 closed
up 0.3 percent, Germany's DAX rose 0.6 percent while
France's CAC advanced 1.4 percent.
Portugal's PSI-20 equity index outperformed to rise
1.8 percent after the reduction in Portugal's budget deficit,
while Madrid's IBEX also advanced 1 percent after the
Bank of Spain forecast faster economic growth.
However, the FTSE ended off its intraday highs after data
showed Britain's deficit with the rest of the world had risen to
27 billion pounds ($42 billion), equivalent to 6.0 percent of
gross domestic product (GDP), matching the biggest deficit on
record.
"The UK current account data has triggered some sell
orders," said AvaTrade chief market analyst Naeem Aslam.
($1 = 0.6423 pounds)
