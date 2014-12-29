Italian, Spanish stocks fall ahead of Greek vote

LONDON Dec 29 Stock markets in debt-laden Italy
and Spain fell in early deals on Monday ahead of a presidential
vote that threatens the future of Greece's international
bailout.
Broader European indices were flat to slightly lower before
the vote in Athens, which will decide whether the country goes
to snap elections that could bring the left-wing Syriza party to
power. Voting is due to start at midday (1000 GMT), with the
result likely around an hour later.
Blue-chip indexes in Italy and Spain were down 0.7 percent
at 0808 GMT, while the euro zone-wide Euro
STOXX 50 index was down 0.3 percent. Greek stocks
were due to open at 0830 GMT.
The pan-European FTSEurofirst 300 index was flat at
1,347.76 points.
"Anyone who wants to get involved in the market today will
wait until the Greek election results come out," said Frederic
Boissel, head of cash equity and exchange traded funds at
Tradition Securities and Futures.
(Reporting By Francesco Canepa; editing by Patrick Graham)