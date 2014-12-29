European shares hit by Greek stocks as Athens vote looms

* Greek lawmakers fail to elect new president
* Athens' ATG equity index falls, hitting European markets
* Spanish and Italian markets also weaken
* UK's FTSE outperforms, helped by rise in gold miners
By Francesco Canepa and Sudip Kar-Gupta
LONDON, Dec 29 Greek shares slumped on Monday,
knocking European stock markets, after lawmakers rejected the
government's candidate for president, leaving Greece facing a
snap election that could derail its bailout programme.
Sole candidate Stavros Dimas, a former European
Commissioner, fell short of the 180 vote supermajority needed to
become president. He secured 168 votes in parliament, the same
score he achieved in the second round.
Greek Prime Minister Antonis Samaras announced a snap
election on Jan 25. Opinion polls point to a victory by the
radical leftist Syriza party, which wants to wipe out a big part
of Greece's debt, and cancel the terms of a bailout from the
European Union and International Monetary Fund that Greece still
needs to pay its bills.
The benchmark ATG Athex General Composite Share Price Index
fell 6.4 percent, leaving it near levels not seen since
2012. The Athens index had already slumped due to fears that
Dimas would fall short, dropping 12.8 percent on Dec. 9, and is
down 31 percent in 2014.
IG market analyst Alastair McCaig said the Greek result
could affect the European Central Bank's (ECB) plans for new
economic stimulus measures to tackle the economic weakness
afflicting Europe, such as quantitative easing ('QE').
"Although this is a specific issue for Greece, it will raise
fresh fears over the fate of the euro zone and the timelines for
the possible implementation of a European version of QE.
"2015 could see an escalation in the debate over austerity,
with the same old north-south divide on what is proportional
still raging," McCaig said.
GREEK BANKS SLUMP
Greek banks bore the brunt of the hit to the Athens market,
with Bank of Piraeus dropping 9 percent after earlier
touching record lows, while National Bank of Greece
fell 10.3 percent.
The Greek result also hit stock markets in Spain and Italy.
Both southern European nations were hit similarly hard by the
euro zone economic slump and sovereign debt crisis which led to
Greece's 2010 bailout.
Spanish and Italian bond yields rose, pushing Madrid's IBEX
down 1.8 percent while Milan's FTSE MIB fell
2.2 percent, and the euro zone's blue-chip Euro STOXX 50 index
fell 0.9 percent.
Andy Ash, head of sales at Monument Securities, said there
was a good chance that the ECB could announce QE measures when
it meets on Jan. 22, in order to minimise any knock-on effects
to European markets from the Greek vote later on Jan. 25.
Britain's FTSE 100 index managed to outperform the
pullback on continental European markets by rising 0.2 percent,
as the UK market was helped by a rise in gold miners such as
Fresnillo and Randgold, which were propped up
as the price of gold moved higher.
