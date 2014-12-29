Athens angst hits southern European stock markets

* Greek lawmakers fail to elect new president
* Athens' ATG equity index closes down 3.9 pct
* Southern European markets fall, but northern ones rise
* UK's FTSE rises 0.4 pct, DAX and CAC also advance
* FTSEurofirst 300 closes up 0.2 pct
By Sudip Kar-Gupta
LONDON, Dec 29 Greek shares slid on Monday,
hitting other southern European markets, after lawmakers
rejected the government's candidate for president and set in
train a snap election that could derail the nation's bailout
programme.
Fears the euro zone's sovereign debt crisis could flare up
again caused some investors to switch out of southern European
"peripheral" equity markets in favour of "core" northern Europe.
The French and German stock markets rose on Monday.
The sole candidate for the Greek presidency, Stavros Dimas,
a former European Commissioner, fell short of the 180 vote super
majority needed to become president, and Greek Prime Minister
Antonis Samaras announced a snap parliamentary election on Jan.
25.
Opinion polls point to a victory by the radical leftist
Syriza party, which wants to wipe out a big part of Greece's
debt, and cancel the terms of a bailout from the European Union
and International Monetary Fund that Greece still needs to pay
its bills.
The benchmark ATG Athex General Composite Share Price Index
at one point slumped 11 percent, before then recovering
to close down 3.9 percent, near levels not seen since 2012.
The Athens index had already retreated on expectations that
Dimas would fall short, dropping 12.8 percent on Dec. 9, and it
remains down by nearly 30 percent in 2014.
"This snap election allows the left-wing party Syriza to get
its foot in the door, and potentially disrupt the tentative
stability currently holding the euro zone together," said
Spreadex financial analyst Connor Campbell.
GREEK CONTAGION LIMITED?
The Greek result knocked assets in Spain and Italy, which
narrowly escaped the sovereign debt crisis that led to Greece's
2010 bailout.
Spanish and Italian bond yields rose, pushing Madrid's IBEX
stock market down 0.8 percent while Milan's FTSE MIB
fell 1.2 percent.
However, German and French bond yields fell to record lows,
while the Frankfurt DAX index rose 0.1 percent and the
Paris CAC-40 index advanced 0.5 percent.
Britain's FTSE 100 also climbed 0.4 percent, helped
by a 4.6 percent rise in Royal Mail after one of its
main competitors, City Link, went into administration over
Christmas.
Some traders are hoping the European Central Bank (ECB) will
announce stronger economic stimulus measures next month to
minimise any contagion from the Greek vote on Jan. 25.
"As grim as the outlook in Greece is, I feel the problem
isn't as contagious as the debt crisis a number of years ago,"
said IG market analyst David Madden.
