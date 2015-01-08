European shares advance on Fed minutes, Tesco rallies

* Pan-European FTSEurofirst 300 index rises 1.3 percent
By Atul Prakash
LONDON, Jan 8 European shares rose sharply on
Thursday, tracking gains in the United States and Asia, as
retail stocks rallied and the minutes from the Fed's recent
meeting reassured investors that it was not in a hurry to start
raising rates.
The FTSEurofirst 300 index of top European shares
was up 1.3 percent at 1,347.70 points by 0856 GMT, helped by a
1.4 percent rise in the STOXX Europe 600 Retail index.
Shares in Britain's biggest grocer Tesco surged 5.8
percent, the top gainer in the FTSEurofirst 300 index, after
saying it planned to sell assets and cut hundreds of millions of
pounds of costs to fund lower prices in store. Peer Sainsbury
was up 3.5 percent.
"Four Christmases and four profit warnings later, it seems
Tesco has turned the corner and have a plan to deal with its
self-inflicted troubles of last few years," Manish Singh, head
of investment services at Crossbridge Capital, said.
"Tesco is still the largest UK retailer with over 30 percent
market share and the numbers reported for this Christmas were
better than anticipated. A lot of positive for markets to chew
and cheer on even as non-payment of dividend is a negative."
However, Marks & Spencer fell 3.8 percent after
posting a worse-than-expected 5.8 percent drop in underlying
sales of clothing, gifts and homeware over Christmas.
Broadly, the market got support from the Fed minutes. The
central bank pressed ahead with its plans to begin raising
interest rates later this year, but Fed officials said they
could be "patient" in deciding when to begin the process.
U.S. and Asian stocks rallied overnight on the Fed minutes
and data showing private employers in the United States added
more jobs last month than expected.
"The job report shows further strength in the U.S. labour
market and underpins the solid expectations for the non-farm
payroll figures on Friday. U.S. companies are consistently
adding jobs and this is good news for consumer spending going
forward," Christian Stocker, equity strategist at UniCredit in
Munich, said.
Among other movers, Standard Chartered also rose
2.1 percent. The bank is closing the bulk of its global equities
business and axing 4,000 retail banking jobs to aggressively cut
costs, according to a memo seen by Reuters.
