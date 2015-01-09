European shares slip, Santander slumps 10 pct

* FTSEurofirst 300 down 0.3 pct
* Santander slides after cap hike announcement, dividend cut
* U.S. non-farm payrolls data eyed
* German exports fall sharply, industrial output declines
* Euro trading near fresh nine-yr lows versus dollar
By Lionel Laurent
LONDON, Jan 9 European shares snapped a two-day
winning streak on Friday, ahead of key U.S. non-farm payrolls
data, with Spain's Banco Santander sliding over 10
percent after unveiling a capital hike and dividend cut.
The euro zone's biggest bank by market value announced the
quick-fire share sale late on Thursday and sold 1.2 billion
shares at 6.18 euros apiece, at the bottom of the indicated
price range and a 10-percent discount to its last closing share
price.
The selling pressure dragged Spain's benchmark IBEX index
down 2 percent, heavily underperforming the pan-European
FTSEurofirst 300 index which was down 0.2 percent at
0856 GMT.
Santander said the sale would fund its expansion, which had
prompted speculation it could look at acquisitions such as
Italy's Monte dei Paschi. Shares of the Italian bank
were down 4.2 percent, however, as hopes for a deal began to
fade.
Traders pointed to the discounted price as a negative for
the stock, though some analysts said the move would pay off.
"This was a needed capital rebuild that addresses a known
issue," Goldman Sachs analysts wrote in a note to clients.
UK retailer Tesco was also down by almost 3 percent
after Moody's cut the company's credit rating to "junk".
DATA DAY
Investors were otherwise focused on U.S. data expected later
in the day, with the market mood more subdued following strong
gains in Thursday's trading session driven by hopes that central
banks would stick to their accommodative post-crisis stance.
Figures out of Germany Friday morning showed industrial
output from Europe's No. 1 economy in November fell 0.1 percent
month-on-month, compared with a Reuters consensus forecast gain
of 0.4 percent. Exports also fell sharply.
A strong U.S. non-farm reading would strengthen prospects of
the U.S. Federal Reserve hiking rates later this year and again
highlight the contrast in policies between the ECB, now facing
euro zone deflation and seen on the brink of adopting
quantitative easing.
"An extremely positive number could cause some ripples
particularly given the timing of a Fed rate hike, as it would
suggest that any slack in the US labour market could disappear
faster than anticipated," said Michael Hewson, CMC Markets
analyst.
Europe bourses in 2014: link.reuters.com/pap87v
Asset performance in 2014: link.reuters.com/gap87v
Today's European research round-up
(Editing by Toby Chopra)