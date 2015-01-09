European shares fall as Santander announces capital increase

* FTSEurofirst 300 down 0.5 pct
* Santander slides after capital increase, dividend cut
* German exports, industrial output fall
* U.S. non-farm payrolls data due at 1330 GMT
By Lionel Laurent and Francesco Canepa
LONDON, Jan 9 European shares snapped a two-day
winning streak on Friday, with Spain's Banco Santander
sliding over 10 percent after announcing a capital increase and
dividend cut.
After announcing the share sale late on Thursday, the euro
zone's biggest bank by market value sold 1.2 billion shares at
6.18 euros apiece. That was at the bottom of the indicated price
range and a 10 percent discount to its last closing share price.
The selling pressure dragged Spain's benchmark IBEX index
down 2.7 percent, underperforming the pan-European 300
index. The FTSEurofirst was down 0.5 percent at
1,360.99 points at 1100 GMT.
Santander said the sale would fund expansion, which prompted
speculation it may look at acquisitions such as Italy's Monte
dei Paschi. After a 12 rise on Thursday, shares in the
Italian bank were down 5.4 percent.
Traders said the discounted price hurt the stock, though
some analysts said the move would pay off.
"This was a needed capital rebuild that addresses a known
issue," Goldman Sachs analysts wrote in a note to clients.
DATA DAY
Investors were otherwise focused on U.S. jobs data due later
in the day. The market was subdued after strong gains on
Thursday, which were driven by hopes that central banks would
stick to accommodative monetary policies.
Figures out of Germany Friday morning showed industrial
output from Europe's biggest economy fell 0.1 percent
month-on-month in November, compared with a Reuters consensus
forecast gain of 0.4 percent. Exports also fell.
A strong U.S. non-farm payroll reading would strengthen
prospects of the U.S. Federal Reserve hiking rates later this
year. It would also highlight the contrast in policies between
the ECB, now facing euro zone deflation and contemplating
quantitative easing.
"An extremely positive number could cause some ripples,
particularly given the timing of a Fed rate hike, as it would
suggest that any slack in the US labour market could disappear
faster than anticipated," said Michael Hewson, CMC Markets
analyst.
(Reporting By Francesco Canepa; Editing by Larry King)