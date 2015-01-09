European shares trim losses after U.S. jobs data; banks weigh

* FTSEurofirst 300 down 0.2 pct after U.S. jobs report
* Santander slides after capital increase, dividend cut
* Euro zone banks fall as ECB stimulus optimism cools
By Francesco Canepa and Lionel Laurent
LONDON, Jan 9 European shares trimmed losses on
Friday after stronger-than-expected U.S. jobs data, although
heavy falls in euro zone banks, led by Spain's Santander
, kept the main indexes under pressure.
Shares in companies that export to the United States, such
as auto maker Fiat Chrysler, or are exposed to the
global economic cycle, such as construction firms, were
among top gainers after the U.S. non-farm payrolls data.
U.S. job growth increased briskly in December, further
strengthening the economy's fundamentals. A 5 cent drop in
average hourly earnings, while taking some shine off the report,
was seen as reducing the pressure for a Federal Reserve interest
rate increase, which traders expect in September.
The pan-European FTSEurofirst 300 index was down
0.2 percent at 1,365.02 points, having traded as low as 1,358.53
before the data was released.
"If you're at all nervous about the U.S. economy, in terms
of its effect on trading partners in Germany and the like, the
answer is unquestionably at this point that it is doing just
fine," said Dan Greenhaus, chief strategist at BTIG.
"The wage data ... should make the Fed a bit more
comfortable."
Euro zone banks, down 2.9 percent, continued to
weigh as expectations of a bond-buying programme from the
European Central Bank cooled and heavyweight Santander slid over
10 percent after announcing a capital increase and dividend cut.
Traders said the discounted price of Santander's capital
increase had hurt the stock, though some analysts said the move
would pay off.
"This was a needed capital rebuild that addresses a known
issue," Goldman Sachs analysts wrote in a note to clients.
The broader sector was under pressure as sources close to
the discussions told Reuters that an ECB bond-buying programme
may see national central banks buy some of the bonds, and set a
ballpark figure for the overall size of the programme at 500
billion euros ($590 billion).
