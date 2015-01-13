European shares buoyed by rise in retail stocks

* Metro and Morrison lead rally in retail shares
* Energy stocks underperform as oil price falls
* Weaker oil price seen as good for consumer spending
* Traders eye Greece and Italy Presidency situations
By Sudip Kar-Gupta
PARIS, Jan 13 A rise in retail shares pushed up
European equities on Tuesday, while expectations of new economic
stimulus measures from the European Central Bank (ECB) also
propped up stock markets.
The STOXX Europe 600 Retail Index rose 1.9 percent,
outperforming a 0.8 percent advance in the broader, pan-European
STOXX 600 index and a similar rise in the pan-European
FTSEurofirst 300 index.
German retailer Metro AG climbed 3 percent after
it reported strong Christmas sales.
British supermarket operator Morrison also rose 5.6
percent as investors welcomed the departure of Morrison boss
Dalton Philips, who had presided over weak Christmas trading
figures.
The European energy sector underperformed as oil
prices tumbled to their lowest levels in almost six years, but
traders said this would help retailers as it theoretically would
mean consumers would have more money to spend.
"The weaker oil price would put more money in consumers'
pockets," said Andrea Williams, European equities fund manager
at Royal London Asset Management.
ITALIAN PRESIDENCY
Italy's FTSE MIB equity index rose 0.7 percent,
helped by the country's borrowing costs reaching new record lows
on speculation that the ECB could unveil plans for government
bond purchases at a meeting next week.
However, some traders remained cautious about the Italian
market given the imminent departure of Italian President
Giorgio Napolitano.
"Italy is still in a phase of a very fragile economic
recovery and the new president will have to play a key role to
sustain the current coalition," said Carlo Alberto de Casa,
senior analyst at ActivTrades.
Greece's benchmark ATG equity index also rose 1.9
percent with the country's election on Jan. 25 looming.
The leftist opposition Syriza party, which has said it will
cancel austerity imposed under Greece's 240 billion euro ($283.3
billion) bailout and renegotiate some debts, is leading the
polls, but some traders feel Greece will stay in the euro zone.
Rupert Welchman, European equities fund manager at Union
Bancaire Privee, said that while he had reduced his holding of
Greek shares, he did not want to be completely out of the Greek
market in case it rallied after the Jan. 25 vote.
"During this long-running European crisis, we have been led
to fear extreme outcomes time and again, and then the eventual
outcome has been one of compromise," said Welchman.
($1 = 0.8472 euros)
(Additional reporting by Blaise Robinson)