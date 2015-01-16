Swiss stocks plunge for second day after SNB's surprise move

* FTSEurofirst 300 ends 1 pct higher, DAX hits record high
* Swiss SMI ends 6 pct lower, down 14 pct in 2 days
* M.Stanley: 85 pct of Swiss firms' sales come from abroad
* SG strategists warn that Swiss dividends at risk
By Blaise Robinson
PARIS, Jan 16 Swiss stocks fell 6 percent on
Friday, extending a sell-off sparked by the Swiss National
Bank's surprise decision to remove a ceiling on the Swiss franc
that sent the currency soaring.
Shares in other European countries rallied, however, lifted
by mounting expectations the European Central Bank will soon
launch quantitative easing, and Germany's DAX index set
a record high. A rebound in oil prices also boosted energy
shares, with Total gaining 3.2 percent and Royal Dutch
Shell adding 2.4 percent.
Swiss watchmakers Swatch and Richemont,
which owns Cartier, are considered the most vulnerable to a
higher franc because their products are largely produced in
Switzerland but sold abroad. They lost 7.1 percent and 6.7
percent respectively on Friday, with both stocks down about 20
percent in two days.
Financial markets were shocked on Thursday by the SNB's
decision to scrap a three-year-old cap on the value of the
franc, which subsequently soared. A wave of profit warnings from
Swiss companies is now expected, and investment banks have
started to slash their earnings forecasts for several companies.
"The stronger franc will be a drag on earnings for Swiss
multinationals," said Martin Moeller, the head of equities at
Geneva-based Union Bancaire Privee.
"The scope of the damage will depend on the exchange rate in
the next few quarters, but the negative reaction on the market
(this week) is normal given the new exchange rate."
Companies such as pharmaceutical giants Novartis
and Roche as well as Adecco, the world's
biggest staffing firm by sales, generate more than 95 percent of
their sales from abroad, according to Morgan Stanley.
"We estimate that 85 percent of Swiss company sales come
from overseas and many of the large-cap names generate 90-95
percent of their revenues this way," Morgan Stanley analysts
said in a note.
The 6 percent slide in the Swiss blue-chip index SMI
meant it had lost 14 percent in two sessions - hitting its
lowest level since December 2013 during the session.
Societe Generale strategists warned that Swiss companies
might slash dividends.
"The dividend yield on these companies is key given that
this is a country already with a negative sovereign bond yield,"
they said in a note.
DAX HITS RECORD HIGH
The pan-European FTSEurofirst 300 index ended 1
percent higher, at 1,407.17 points, adding to gains made late on
Thursday. Investors decided then that ditching the franc's cap
meant the SNB saw the ECB's potential bond-buying programme as
imminent. Such a programme is expected to be strongly supportive
for euro zone equities.
Germany's DAX index gained 1.4 percent on Friday, while
France's CAC 40 rose 1.3 percent and Italy's MIB
surged 2.2 percent.
Most fund managers and traders expect the ECB to unveil a
quantitative easing programme at its policy meeting next week.
"QE (speculation) has been around for so long that I think
it will be a 'buy the rumour and sell the announcement'," said
Markus Huber, a trader at Peregrine & Black.
Greek shares lagged on Friday, with Athens' benchmark
losing 1.8 percent. Two major Greek lenders have applied to tap
the national central bank's emergency funding a year after
ending their reliance on it, bankers said on Friday, as Greeks
withdraw cash before a snap election on Jan. 25.
