European shares hit 7-year high as Italian banks rally

* FTSEurofirst 300 up 0.7 pct, hits 7-year high
* Rises for 3rd straight session on hopes of ECB QE
* Swiss shares recover after last week's correction
* Italian co-operative banks boosted by reform hopes
By Blaise Robinson and Francesco Canepa
PARIS/LONDON, Jan 19 European shares hit a
seven-year high after rising for a third day on Monday as
Italian banks rallied, boosted by the prospect of a significant
corporate governance revamp, and Swiss stocks clawed back some
of last week's losses.
Broader market sentiment has been supported by expectations
the European Central Bank will on Thursday unveil plans to buy
sovereign bonds to try to fight deflation and revive growth.
"People are buying before it," said Justin Haque, a broker
at Hobert Capital Markets.
Shares in co-operative Italian banks rose on the back of a
draft government decree which would abolish a rule granting one
vote to each shareholder regardless of the size of their stake.
Popolare Milano, Banca Popolare dell'Emilia
Romagna, Banco Popolare and UBI
were up between 10 percent and 16 percent.
Swiss bank Julius Baer was the top gainer among
larger European stocks as it rose 7 percent. The private bank
said it did not suffer any losses in the two trading days after
the Swiss National Bank's decision to abandon a three-year cap
on the franc.
The Swiss benchmark index SMI was up 4.3 percent
after shedding 13 percent last week after the central bank's
shock decision sent the franc soaring, denting the
attractiveness of Swiss exports.
At 1455 GMT, the FTSEurofirst 300 index of top
European shares was up 0.7 percent at 1,416.96 points, after
hitting the highest level since early 2008 at 1,418.11 points.
Expectation that the ECB will start buying government bonds,
lowering yields on those bonds and pushing some investors into
riskier asset classes such as equities, has helped European
stocks outperform Wall Street this month.
Analysts expect the ECB to announce plans to buy around
500-600 billion euros of sovereign bonds, although doubts remain
about the make-up of the purchases and how the burden would be
shared between the ECB and national central banks.
With sovereign bond yields already at record lows and stocks
at multi-year highs, some investors have raised questions about
market upside from here.
"There's a positive bias on the market overall ahead of the
ECB meeting, but the market is very volatile and there are big
question marks on the upside potential going forward," said
Jean-Louis Cussac, head of Paris-based Perceval Finance.
Analysts at Citi were more positive, targeting a 15-20
percent return on European equities this year based on the
assumption that QE would underpin nominal economic growth and
earnings, allowing companies to pay dividends.
(Editing by Alison Williams)