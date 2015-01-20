FTSEurofirst 300 reaches seven-year high on China data, ECB eyed

* FTSEurofirst 300 closes 0.9 pct higher, hits new 7-yr high
* China data, German ZEW and QE hopes boost sentiment
* Greek shares fall as Syriza gains momentum
By Atul Prakash
LONDON, Jan 20 European shares climbed to a new
seven-year high on Tuesday after data showed China's economic
growth had slowed less than feared and expectations grew that
the European Central Bank would launch a quantitative easing
programme later this week.
The pan-European FTSEurofirst 300 ended 0.9 percent
higher at 1,422.79 points after touching 1,428.22, a new
seven-year high. The European basic resources index
jumped 2.3 percent, the top sectoral gainer, after the economic
data from China, the world's biggest metals consumer.
Figures showed China's economy grew 7.4 percent in 2014, its
slowest pace in 24 years and just missing the official 7.5
percent target. But the data was welcomed with relief by
investors who had feared a sharper slowdown.
"A slowdown in China seems to be at a very moderate and
controlled pace and that's positive for the market," said Ronny
Claeys, senior strategist at KBC Asset Management in Brussels.
"The German survey showing investors, who drive the market, are
optimistic also helped European equities."
A survey showed German analyst and investor sentiment jumped
in January for the third straight month, helped by low oil
prices and a weaker euro, boosting hopes for a rebound in
Europe's biggest economy.
The market was further aided by broad expectations that the
ECB is set to unveil a programme to print money and buy bonds
when it meets on Thursday in a bid to revive the euro zone
economy and inflation.
"It's highly likely that the ECB will announce plans to
purchase government bonds worth at least 500 billion euros,"
said Christian Stocker, strategist at UniCredit in Munich. "A
number below that will disappoint markets and might trigger a
sell-off in equities."
Stocker said ECB bond-buying was likely to put further
pressure on the euro, which in turn would help export-oriented
European companies. A likely fall in bond yields would meanwhile
make higher-yielding assets like equities more attractive.
Across Europe, Britain's FTSE 100 rose 0.5 percent,
France's CAC was up 1.2 percent, Germany's DAX
rose 0.1 percent and Spain's IBEX gained 1.2 percent.
Greek stocks lost ground again, with Athens' ATG index
falling 1.2 percent after two opinion polls showed
anti-bailout opposition party Syriza moving further ahead of the
ruling conservatives before Sunday's election.
Danish stocks also underperformed, with the OMX Copenhagen
20 index up just 0.2 percent. Denmark's central bank
cut its certificate of deposit and lending rates by 0.15
percentage points on Monday to stop the crown
strengthening after the Swiss franc's cap to the euro was
scrapped last week.
Danish enzyme maker Novozymes rose 5.8 percent,
however, with traders citing a new buyback programme as one of
the catalysts.
Dutch firm Philips gained 2.6 percent on a report
saying private equity groups had signalled interest in the
group's lighting division.
Unilever fell 0.6 percent after posting
lower-than-expected fourth-quarter underlying sales growth,
while Europe's largest software group, Germany's SAP SE
, was down 4.6 percent after cutting its 2017 operating
profit outlook.
(Editing by Catherine Evans)