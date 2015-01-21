Shares briefly turn positive, euro dips on reports of ECB QE

LONDON Jan 21 The FTSEurofirst 300 index
briefly turned positive and the euro fell on Wednesday,
as traders cited press reports saying the ECB's board had
proposed a quantitative easing (QE) programme that would see it
buy roughly 50 billion euros ($58.16 billion) in bonds per
month.
The duration of the reported bond-buying plan was not
immediately clear, with the WSJ reporting the purchases would be
for a minimum of a year and Bloomberg reporting that they would
not start before March and would last until the end of 2016.
The European Central Bank declined to comment. The
FTSEurofirst 300 index was back in negative territory at 1502
GMT, down 0.3 percent.
The euro dipped from $1.1640/50 towards $1.1612 after
the media reports. Most of the losses were seen against the
Swiss franc, with the euro tumbling over 2.5 percent to 0.9846
francs.
"(The 50 billion-euro figure) at a minimum, meets
expectations," BTIG's Dan Greenhaus said.
"(But) If this means the ECB is considering, or would
implement, an open-ended form of QE, well then that's a whole
other ballgame."
($1 = 0.8598 euros)
(Reporting by Atul Prakash, Blaise Robinson and Anirban Nag;
Editing by Lionel Laurent)