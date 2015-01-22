European shares pause for breath before ECB decision

* FTSEurofirst 300 flat after near 6 pct rally in 5 days
* All eyes on size, details of expected ECB stimulus
programme
* Euro zone stocks at 50-year low vs US stocks -BofA-Merrill
* Greek banks bounce as emergency line granted
By Blaise Robinson and Francesco Canepa
PARIS/LONDON, Jan 22 European shares paused on
Thursday after a sharp five-day rally as investors waited to see
the size and shape of a bond-buying programme the European
Central Bank is expected to unveil later.
Euro zone banks have been among the top gainers ahead of
today's ECB meeting, with Societe Generale, UniCredit
and Mediobanca all up about 11 percent in
the past week, and ING up 8.2 percent.
Market expectations are sky-high for the ECB to announce
large-scale government bond purchases with new money, or
quantitative easing although its exact size and duration are
still unclear.
"QE itself is in the market except its size and how long it
will last," said Markus Huber, a senior trader at Peregrine &
Black. "Anything less than 500 billion euros would be definitely
a disappointment (and) if it's just a year, that's also already
in the market."
At 1120 GMT, the FTSEurofirst 300 index of pan-European
shares was down 0.04 percent at 1,430.55 points, hovering just
below a seven-year high hit earlier in the session.
The benchmark index has risen nearly 6 percent in the past
five sessions, strongly outpacing U.S. equity markets.
European stocks still trade at relative multi-year lows
versus U.S. shares, and many analysts expect the gap to start
closing as investment flows return to Europe.
While Wall Street's benchmarks recently hit record highs,
the euro zone's blue-chip Euro STOXX 50 still needs
to rally by about 40 percent to reach 2007 peaks.
In terms of relative price performance, euro zone stocks
trade at a 50-year lows versus U.S. stocks, according to Bank of
America-Merrill Lynch.
European stocks also look cheap with earnings factored in,
trading at the lowest price-to-earnings ratio to the U.S. market
in 2-1/2 years, Thomson Reuters Datastream figures show.
Giant fund manager Pimco, which has $1.68 trillion in assets
under management, said on Tuesday it has placed an 'overweight'
position on global equities, particularly European stocks.
Britain's FTSE 100 index was up 0.3 percent on
Thursday, Germany's DAX was down 0.2 percent and
France's CAC 40 was 0.1 percent lower.
Greek banks rose 1.3 percent after a banking
source told Reuters late on Wednesday the ECB had approved an
emergency funding line for Greek banks to be provided via the
national central bank.
Logitech surged 10.3 percent as the Swiss maker of
computer peripherals said it was raising its guidance for
full-year operating income.
(Editing by Catherine Evans)