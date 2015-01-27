European equity rally pauses as weak results curb demand

* FTSEurofirst 300 flat after 8-day rise
* Siemens, Ericsson, Philips lead falls after weak updates
By Francesco Canepa
LONDON, Jan 27 European shares were little
changed on Tuesday as disappointing updates by companies like
Siemens and Ericsson raised concern about
the coming earnings season and weakened demand for stocks after
an eight-day rally.
Shares in Siemens fell 1.9 percent after it said profit from
its industrial units dropped 4 percent last quarter, led by a
drop at its power and gas unit, and its healthcare unit.
Telecoms network supplier Ericsson was down 3.3 percent
after it reported fourth-quarter sales below expectations on
Tuesday and said it expected business in North America to remain
slow.
Dutch healthcare and lighting company Philips shed
3.5 percent as it cut its 2016 sales and earnings estimates
after a "setback" in 2014.
At 0826 GMT, the FTSEurofirst 300 index of pan-European
shares was flat at 1,487.70 points. The index had risen
nearly 10 percent over the past eight sessions on expectations
of monetary stimulus from the European Central Bank. The ECB
announced that stimulus last Thursday.
"Today's earnings show that global demand remains the big
issue," said Hampstead Capital LLP hedge fund manager Lex van
Dam. "Companies can take advantage of low rates, they can buy
back stock, but they cannot create demand."
On the upside, British budget airline easyJet rose
3.6 percent after it said its first-half seasonal losses would
shrink this year, after it added seats on successful routes and
attracted more business passengers.
