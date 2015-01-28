Europe stocks dip; Greek shares extend retreat

* FTSEurofirst 300 down 0.1 pct, adds to previous day's
losses
* Roche falls as dividend rise disappoints
* Greek stocks down 10 percent since start of week
* Investment inflows expected as European earnings recover
By Blaise Robinson
PARIS, Jan 28 European shares dipped in early
trading on Wednesday, with Greek stocks extending their sell-off
sparked by the victory of leftwing Syriza party in Sunday's
election.
Shares of Greek utility PPC and Greece's biggest
port, Piraeus Port Authority, fell by 6.6 and 8.3
percent respectively after the new government said it would
freeze privatisation plans.
One of the first decisions announced by the Syriza
government was stopping the planned sale of a 67-percent stake
in Piraeus Port Authority. Energy Minister Panagiotis Lafazanis
also told Greek television earlier that the Syriza government
would halt plans to privatise PPC.
Athens's ATG index was down 3.6 percent, losing 10.1
percent since the start of the week.
Swiss pharma group Roche also lost ground on
Wednesday, down 1.9 percent after the firm posted full-year
earnings that missed forecasts and unveiled a
lower-than-expected dividend rise.
Swiss companies with costs at home and sales abroad will
have a hard time maintaining their hefty dividends following a
recent surge in the Swiss franc that is set to eat into their
earnings.
At 0931 GMT, the FTSEurofirst 300 index of top
European shares was down 0.1 percent at 1,474.36 points.
Shares in European technology firms rallied, with ARM
Holdings up 2.6 percent, lifted by forecast-beating
results from Apple. The group posted quarterly results
that smashed Wall Street expectations with record sales of
big-screen iPhones in the holiday shopping season and a 70
percent rise in China sales.
Shares in Electrolux also featured among the top
gainers, rising 8.9 percent after the global home appliances
maker forecast decent market growth on both sides of the north
Atlantic this year.
Nordea, the Nordic region's biggest bank by market
value, also rallied, up 5.3 percent after it reported
fourth-quarter operating profit in line with expectations on
Wednesday and raised its dividend.
So far in Europe's earnings season, about 5 percent of STOXX
600 have reported results, of which 69 percent managed
to meet or beat analyst forecasts, according to Thomson Reuters
StarMine data, fuelling hopes of a long-awaited recovery in
European earnings.
"U.S. investors have been reluctant to invest into European
stocks because of their doubts on the region's potential
recovery," Cyrille Collet, head of equity at CPR AM, said.
"Now with the European Central Bank's pro-active stance, the
mood is changing. There's a big potential to see investment
flows coming back into Europe."
Around Europe on Wednesday, UK's FTSE 100 index was
down 0.1 percent, Germany's DAX index down 0.04
percent, and France's CAC 40 down 0.3 percent.
So far this year, the FTSE 100 is up 3.6 percent, the DAX up
8.3 percent and the CAC up 7.9 percent, while Wall Street's S&P
500 is down 1.4 percent over the same period.
