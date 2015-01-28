Greek banks extend slide to peg back European shares

* FTSEurofirst 300 down 0.2 pct
* Greek stocks down 14 percent since start of week
* Tech rallies after Apple results
* Nordea gains after raising dividend
By Alistair Smout and Blaise Robinson
LONDON/PARIS, Jan 28 European shares dipped on
Wednesday, with Greek stocks extending the sell-off sparked by
anti-bailout party Syriza's victory in Sunday's election.
The Greek banking index was down over 20 percent
on Wednesday, hitting a record low. It has plummeted 98.6
percent since late 2009, before Europe's sovereign debt crisis
started.
Traders said local investors feared the new government's
anti-austerity stance would make negotiations with the euro zone
on a new aid deal difficult and jeopardise liquidity.
The combined value of the top four Greek listed banks, Alpha
Bank, Piraeus Bank, National Bank of Greece
, Eurobank Ergasias fell to about 12 billion
euros ($13.6 billion).
"Should their collateral be disqualified by the ECB, they
will have no money, and a bank with no money is not a bank ...
The price is just building in the expectation that things could
go pretty badly," said Simon Maughan, head of research at OTAS
Technologies.
"A lot of local and retail punters ... will be looking at
the price action and wanting to get out, at any price."
Shares in Greek utility PPC and Piraeus Port
Authority fell by 14.5 percent and 10.4 percent
respectively after the new government said it would stop the
planned sale of a 67 percent stake in Piraeus Port Authority.
Energy Minister Panagiotis Lafazanis told Greek television
earlier that PPC's planned privatisation would also be halted.
Athens's ATG index was down 7.9 percent, having lost
14.1 percent since the start of the week.
At 1230 GMT, the FTSEurofirst 300 index of top
European shares was down 0.2 percent at 1,472.58 points.
Shares in European technology firms rallied, with ARM
Holdings up 1.6 percent, lifted by forecast-beating
results from Apple. The group posted quarterly results
that smashed Wall Street expectations with record sales of
big-screen iPhones in the holiday shopping season and a 70
percent rise in China sales.
Shares in Electrolux were among the top gainers,
rising 12.3 percent after the global home appliances maker
forecast decent market growth on both sides of the north
Atlantic this year.
Nordea, the Nordic region's biggest bank by market
value, also rallied, up 6.7 percent after it reported
fourth-quarter operating profit in line with expectations on
Wednesday and raised its dividend.
