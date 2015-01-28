Another slump in Greek stocks holds back European shares

* FTSEurofirst 300 up 0.1 pct
* Greek stocks down 15 percent since start of week
* ARM gains after Apple results
* Lanxess, Nordea rally after results
(Adds detail, updates prices)
By Alistair Smout and Blaise Robinson
LONDON/PARIS, Jan 28 Greek stocks continued to
slump on Wednesday, on mounting concerns about the banking
sector in the wake of anti-bailout party Syriza's victory in
Sunday's election and after the new government cancelled
privatisation plans.
Other European stocks made marginal gains overall, but there
were some upbeat corporate earnings reports and tech companies
got a boost from Apple's robust profit growth.
Athens' ATG share index was down 9.2 percent and the
Greek banking index skidded 27 percent, hitting a
record low, as investors feared the new government's
anti-austerity stance would make negotiations with the euro zone
on a new aid deal difficult and jeopardise liquidity, traders
said.
The ATG has now lost 15.4 percent since the start of the
week while the banking index has plummeted 98.7 percent since
late 2009, before Europe's sovereign debt crisis started.
International investors have cut their exposure to the
country's banks since then. The combined market value of the top
four Greek banks Alpha Bank Piraeus Bank
National Bank of Greece Eurobank Ergasias
has fallen to about 11 billion euros ($12.5 billion).
"Should their collateral be disqualified by the ECB, they
will have no money, and a bank with no money is not a bank ...
The price is just building in the expectation that things could
go pretty badly," said Simon Maughan, head of research at OTAS
Technologies.
"A lot of local and retail punters ... will be looking at
the price action and wanting to get out, at any price."
Shares in Greek utility PPC and Piraeus Port
Authority fell by 14.5 percent and 10.4 percent
respectively after the new government said it would stop the
planned sale of a 67 percent stake in Piraeus Port Authority.
Energy Minister Panagiotis Lafazanis told Greek television
earlier that PPC's planned privatisation would also be halted.
APPLE BOOST FOR TECH SHARES
At 1518 GMT, the FTSEurofirst 300 index of top
European shares was up 0.1 percent at 1,476.59 points, turning
positive after U.S. stocks opened higher.
Wall Street was boosted by forecast-beating results from
Apple, which also lifted shares in European technology
firms.
ARM Holdings, which supplies chip designs for
Apple, rose 2.1 percent after Apple posted quarterly results
that smashed Wall Street expectations with record sales of
big-screen iPhones in the holiday shopping season and a 70
percent rise in China sales.
Peripheral euro zone indexes underperformed core euro zone
indexes such as Germany's DAX, up 0.8 percent, and bourses
outside the currency area, which were lifted by encouraging
corporate earnings.
Germany's Lanxess surged 8.4 percent in afternoon
trade after the world's largest maker of synthetic rubber said
that 2014 adjusted core earnings exceeded its expectations.
Shares in Sweden's Electrolux were among the top
gainers, rallying 12.3 percent after the global home appliances
maker forecast decent market growth on both sides of the north
Atlantic this year.
Nordea, the Nordic region's biggest bank by market
value, also surged, by 6.7 percent after it reported
fourth-quarter operating profit in line with expectations on
Wednesday and raised its dividend.
So far in Europe's earnings season, about 5 percent of STOXX
600 have reported results, of which 69 percent managed
to meet or beat analyst forecasts, according to Thomson Reuters
StarMine data, fuelling hopes of a long-awaited recovery in
European earnings.
Today's European research round-up
(Editing by Catherine Evans and Susan Fenton)