Renewed plunge in Greek banks hits European shares

* FTSEurofirst 300 down 0.1 pct
* Greek stocks down 15 percent since start of week
* ARM gains after Apple results
* Lanxess, Nordea rally after results
By Alistair Smout and Blaise Robinson
LONDON/PARIS, Jan 28 Greek stocks slumped
further on Wednesday as concerns mounted about the banking
sector after the election victory of anti-bailout party Syriza
and the new government's cancellation of privatisation plans.
Other European stocks made marginal gains overall, but there
were some upbeat corporate earnings reports and tech companies
received a boost from Apple's robust profit growth.
Athens' ATG share index was down 9.2 percent and the
Greek banking index skidded 27 percent, hitting a
record low, amid investor fears that the new government's
anti-austerity stance would make negotiations with the euro zone
on a new aid deal difficult and jeopardise liquidity, traders
said.
The ATG has now lost 15.4 percent since the start of the
week, in the wake of Syria's election victory on Sunday, while
the banking index has plummeted 98.7 percent since late 2009,
before Europe's sovereign debt crisis started.
International investors have cut their exposure to Greek
banks since then. The combined market value of Greece's top four
- Alpha Bank, Piraeus Bank, National Bank of
Greece and Eurobank Ergasias - has fallen
to about 11 billion euros ($12.5 billion).
"It would be mainly Greek private investors. A lot of it has
to do with capital flight, which is relentless," said Phoebus
Theologites, chief investment officer at SteppenWolf Capital.
"Brokers also report that a lot of large, institutional
investors - pension funds and index trackers - are also selling
Greek stocks across the board today."
Shares in Greek utility PPC and Piraeus Port
Authority tumbled by 13.9 percent and 7.3 percent
respectively after the new government said it would stop the
planned sale of a 67 percent stake in Piraeus Port Authority.
Energy Minister Panagiotis Lafazanis told Greek television
earlier that PPC's planned privatisation would also be halted.
APPLE BOOST FOR TECH SHARES
The FTSEurofirst 300 index of top European shares
was down 0.1 percent at 1,474.99 points, steadying after U.S.
stocks opened higher.
Wall Street was boosted by forecast-beating results from
Apple, which also lifted shares in European technology
firms.
ARM Holdings, which supplies chip designs for
Apple, rose 1.7 percent after Apple posted quarterly results
that smashed Wall Street expectations with record sales of
big-screen iPhones in the holiday shopping season and a 70
percent rise in China sales.
Peripheral euro zone indexes underperformed core euro zone
indexes such as Germany's DAX, up 0.8 percent, and bourses
outside the currency area, which were lifted by encouraging
corporate earnings.
Germany's Lanxess surged 7.6 percent in afternoon
trade after the world's largest maker of synthetic rubber said
that 2014 adjusted core earnings exceeded its expectations.
Shares in Sweden's Electrolux were among the top
gainers, rallying 12.1 percent after the global home appliances
maker forecast decent market growth on both sides of the north
Atlantic this year.
Nordea, the Nordic region's biggest bank by market
value, also surged, by 8.8 percent after it reported
fourth-quarter operating profit in line with expectations on
Wednesday and raised its dividend.
So far in Europe's earnings season, about 5 percent of STOXX
600 have reported results, of which 69 percent managed
to meet or beat analyst forecasts, according to Thomson Reuters
StarMine data. That has fuelled hopes of a long-awaited recovery
in European earnings.
