European shares close near seven-year peak on optimism over Greece

* FTSEurofirst 300 index ends 0.8 percent higher
* Greek shares up 11.3 pct, biggest 1-day gain since 2011
* Germany's DAX share index hits new record high
* Santander, BP shares rise after results
By Atul Prakash
LONDON, Feb 3 European shares closed near a
seven-year high on Tuesday and Greek banking stocks soared after
the country's new government softened calls for writing down its
debt.
Athens proposed ending a standoff with its creditors by
swapping the debt for growth-linked bonds. The proposals
contrast with the government's strident vows last week to ditch
the austerity conditions imposed under its existing bailout.
Athens' benchmark index ATG ended 11.3 percent
higher, the biggest one-day percentage gain since August 2011.
The country's banking index surged nearly 18 percent.
National Bank of Greece, Alpha Bank and
Eurobank rose by 13.9 to 20.8 percent.
"Greek banks have massive potential to recover, because if
you get a debt deal and Greek banks get some help, then they can
reinforce their balance sheets and carry on trading," Edmund
Shing, global equity fund manager at BCS Asset Management, said.
Greek Finance Minister Yanis Varoufakis, in London on Monday
to reassure private investors that he was not seeking a showdown
with Brussels over a new debt agreement, said the new government
would spare privately held bonds from losses, a source told
Reuters.
However, German Chancellor Angela Merkel said Greece was
still working out plans for its debt and declined to comment on
the apparent softening of Athens' stance.
Shares in other southern European markets also outperformed,
with Spain's IBEX and Italy's FTSE MIB both up
2.6 percent.
The euro zone's blue-chip Euro STOXX 50 index
closed 1.3 percent higher after reaching its highest level since
September 2008. The FTSEurofirst 300 ended 0.8 percent
higher at 1,478.80 points, just below a seven-year high of
1,490.02 set in late January. Germany's DAX closed up
0.6 percent after hitting a new record high.
"The market is currently hoping that Greek negotiations of
(its) bailout terms will run quite smoothly. There are some
signs that there might be a compromise in the making and there
will not be any kind of default," Gerhard Schwarz, head of
equity strategy at Baader Bank in Munich, said.
Spain's Santander, the euro zone's biggest bank,
rose 4.6 percent, after reporting a nearly 70 percent jump in
fourth-quarter profit. Its results were lifted by earnings from
its lending business and as charges on bad loans fell.
Commodity stocks also rallied, supported by a sharp rise in
metals and crude oil prices. The STOXX Europe 600 Oil and Gas
index rose 3.5 percent, while the European basic
resources index gained 3.6 percent.
Oil major BP rose 2.8 percent, having also beaten
profit expectations for the fourth quarter. Although it took a
$3.6 billion impairment charge and cut capital expenditure, it
maintained its quarterly dividend.
(Additional reporting by Blaise Robinson in Paris; Editing by
John Stonestreet and Susan Fenton)