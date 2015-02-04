LVMH, BBVA help European shares steady after strong figures

LONDON Feb 4 European shares were steady on
Wednesday, boosted by strong figures by luxury goods group LVMH
and Spanish bank BBVA, among others.
Shares in LVMH rose 5.5 percent after it posted
stronger-than-expected fourth-quarter sales while BBVA and
Finnish utility Fortum were up 2 percent and 7.7
percent respectively after their profits beat forecasts.
They were among the top gainers on the FTSEurofirst 300
index, which was flat at 1,478.49 points by 0811 GMT.
Curbing gains on the index was Sweden's Handelsbanken
which was down 4 percent after it reported
fourth-quarter operating profit below expectations, due to
increased loan losses and weaker-than-expected income on
mortgages.
