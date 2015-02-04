LVMH, BBVA help European shares steady after strong figures

LONDON Feb 4 European shares were steady on Wednesday, boosted by strong figures by luxury goods group LVMH and Spanish bank BBVA, among others.

Shares in LVMH rose 5.5 percent after it posted stronger-than-expected fourth-quarter sales while BBVA and Finnish utility Fortum were up 2 percent and 7.7 percent respectively after their profits beat forecasts.

They were among the top gainers on the FTSEurofirst 300 index, which was flat at 1,478.49 points by 0811 GMT.

Curbing gains on the index was Sweden's Handelsbanken which was down 4 percent after it reported fourth-quarter operating profit below expectations, due to increased loan losses and weaker-than-expected income on mortgages. (Reporting by Francesco Canepa; Editing by Sudip Kar-Gupta)