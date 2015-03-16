European shares extend rally as euro falls

* FTSEurofirst 300 up 0.5 pct, hits 7-year high
* Lafarge, Holcim drop as conflict over merger terms deepens
* Stronger dollar seen halting U.S. earnings growth in 2015
By Blaise Robinson
PARIS, March 16 European stocks rose on Monday,
shrugging off losses on Wall Street and extending their recent
sharp rally, as investors bet that a renewed drop in the euro
would boost the region's economy and lift exporter earnings.
Shares in Lafarge fell 4.2 percent and Holcim
dipped 1.4 percent as an argument deepened between the
two cement majors over the terms of their planned merger.
"We expect this very public showing of disunity will be seen
as raising the likelihood of a break-up in the deal, although we
believe that an agreement will ultimately be reached," Bernstein
analysts wrote in a note.
Shares in Irish peer CRH - which has agreed to buy
assets from Lafarge and Holcim as they seek to win regulatory
approval for their planned merger - were down 2.9 percent.
At 0837 GMT, the FTSEurofirst 300 index of top
European shares was up 0.5 percent at 1,586.06 points, a fresh
seven-year high.
The euro fell as low as $1.0457 early in Asia on
Monday, its lowest since January 2003, after a brief bounce
above $1.0600 overnight. The single currency sank last week
against the dollar as the European Central Bank began asset
purchases that will eventually help pump a trillion euros into
the economy.
The relentless slide in the euro over the past year has
given a significant lift to European corporate results after
years of stagnating profits. The drop in the single currency is
seen translating into a 10 to 13 percent lift in earnings in
2015. For U.S. companies, however, the stronger dollar is set to
hit results.
"While the lower euro helps boost European stocks, it really
is the strong dollar that has been sending U.S. shares lower. We
could soon see analysts starting to forecast negative U.S.
earnings growth for 2015," said Mirabaud Securities senior
equity sales trader John Plassard in Geneva.
Around Europe, UK's FTSE 100 index was up 0.3
percent, Germany's DAX index up 0.8 percent, trading at
a record high, and France's CAC 40 up 0.5 percent.
Shares in Actelion gained 1 percent after the
Swiss biopharmaceutical firm announced positive results from its
latest heart-drug trials.
Energy shares dipped, with Total down 0.2 percent
and Eni down 1.5 percent, as oil prices tumbled. U.S.
crude dropping more than 2 percent at one point to a six-year
low amid oversupply fears. The International Energy Agency said
on Friday that the global supply glut is growing and U.S.
production shows no sign of slowing.
Investors' main focus this week will be the U.S. Federal
Reserve's two-day meeting beginning on Tuesday. After successive
months of strong jobs data, expectations have been growing that
the Fed will point towards a June rate rise by dropping a pledge
to be "patient" in considering such a move.
