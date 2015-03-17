VW helps European shares climb to fresh 7-1/2 year highs

LONDON, March 17 European shares scaled new
7-1/2 year highs on Tuesday, boosted by gains in Volkswagen
on the back of positive industry sales data and by
UK retailer Sainsbury's after a trading update.
Shares in Volkswagen rose 2.2 percent after industry data
showed new car registrations in Europe rose 7 percent in
February, with demand shifting from no-frills makes like Dacia
toward mass market brands like VW.
Sainsbury's rose 2.3 percent, with analysts saying its
results, while showing a fifth straight quarter of declining
underlying sales, were better than the market had feared.
The pan-European FTSEurofirst 300 index was up 0.2
percent at 1,597.17 at 0810 GMT, hitting its highest level since
late 2007.
(Reporting by Francesco Canepa; Editing by Sudip Kar-Gupta)