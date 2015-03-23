European shares slip off highs as autos fall and Greek worries linger

* FTSEurofirst 300 down 0.7 pct, after gaining 0.8 pct on
Friday
* Pirelli rises after takeover bid from ChemChina
* Euro's rebound after slump impacts auto stocks
* Athens' ATG rises 3 pct, but down 7 pct since start of
2015
By Sudip Kar-Gupta
LONDON, March 23 European shares slipped from
multi-year highs on Monday, with car stocks hurt by a rise in
the euro and lingering worries over Greece leading investors to
book profits.
The STOXX Europe 600 Autos Index, which has risen
around 30 percent this year, underperformed. Volkswagen
fell 3.4 percent while Peugeot declined 2.3 percent.
The euro has fallen about 25 percent against the dollar over
the past year, helping the auto industry by making exports
cheaper.
However, the euro rebounded on Monday after comments by U.S.
Federal Reserve officials, who said it was unclear how much more
the dollar would strengthen against the euro.
Traders said lingering uncertainty over Greece was also
pegging back European stock markets.
Greek Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras, pressing for cash to
keep his country afloat, began talks with Germany's Angela
Merkel on Monday after Berlin ruled out any breakthrough in
differences with the euro zone over Athens's international
bailout.
"The market went up too far and too fast, and we are just
pausing for a bit of breath. We also have unresolved issues over
Greece, which could cause a short-term correction," said Michel
Juvet, chief investment officer at Swiss bank Bordier.
The pan-European FTSEurofirst 300 index fell 0.7
percent to 1,600.24 points, having climbed 0.8 percent on Friday
to hit a 7-1/2-year high of 1,613.80 points.
Germany's DAX, which hit a record high of 12,219.05
points last week, also shed 1.2 percent to 11,895.84 points.
CHINESE BID LIFTS PIRELLI
Greek bond yields dipped while Greece's benchmark equity
index rose 3 percent, although the Greek stock market
remains down by around 7 percent since the start of 2015.
Greek bonds and stocks won some respite last week after
Tsipras assured European Union creditors he would soon present a
full set of economic reforms to help release the cash.
Yet with deposits flowing out of Greek banks and the
government set to run out of money in coming weeks, Tsipras is
losing time to persuade EU partners to release the funds.
Shares in Pirelli rose 1.8 percent after China
National Chemical Corp agreed to buy the iconic Italian tyre
maker in a 7.1 billion euro ($7.7 billion) deal.
Gary Paulin, co-founder of equity brokerage Aviate Global,
said Europe was still "the place to be" given new economic
stimulus measures undertaken by the European Central Bank.
"While we have had some big inflows into Europe these past
few weeks, we are still a long way from reversing the cumulative
outflows seen since the crisis began," he said.
Europe bourses in 2015: link.reuters.com/pap87v
Asset performance in 2015: link.reuters.com/gap87v
Today's European research round-up
($1 = 0.9268 euros)
(Additional reporting by Blaise Robinson; Editing by Ralph
Boulton)