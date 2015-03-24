Encouraging data helps European shares to finish higher

* FTSEurofirst 300 ends 0.3 pct higher after early losses
* Encouraging European data supports market
* Chinese data weighs on resource-related shares
By Atul Prakash
LONDON, March 24 European shares climbed higher
to end just below a recent 7-1/2-year high on Tuesday, with
forecast-beating business surveys from Germany and France
offsetting poor Chinese factory data.
Equities recovered from early falls as purchasing managers'
surveys showed Germany's private sector grew in March at its
strongest rate since July and France's private sector expanded
for the second straight month.
"Today's data further shows that Europe is on the road to
recovery and we are heading in the right direction. This is also
supportive of our view that European earnings are going to
deliver an upside surprise in 2015," HSBC Global Research equity
strategist Robert Parkes said.
"Companies are not cheap any more, but valuations are not
yet stretched and we see more upside potential for European
equities in the coming months," he added.
Germany's DAX rose 0.9 percent, outperforming the
FTSEurofirst 300 index of top European shares that
closed 0.3 percent higher at 1,604.36 points after falling to
1,592.51 earlier on the back of poor Chinese factory sector
data. The FTSEurofirst hit its highest since mid-2007 on Friday.
Resource-related shares fell, with the European sector index
down 1.2 percent. Rio Tinto and Anglo American
slid 2 percent and 1.8 percent respectively after data
showed activity in China's factory sector dipped to an 11-month
low in March.
European stocks have rallied since the start of the year,
with Germany's DAX up about 20 percent and on track to record
its best quarter since late 2003, as global investors bet that a
weaker euro would boost the region's economy and corporate
earnings.
"The environment for the euro zone is getting extremely
positive: low interest rates, a weakening euro and falling
commodity prices, coupled with strong action from the ECB," said
Christian Jimenez, fund manager and president of Diamant Bleu
Gestion, in Paris.
"The only big risk seen in the medium term is the prospect
of a rate hike by the Fed, but that's mostly priced in already."
Across Europe, Greek stocks rose 3.7 percent after
Athens said it would present urgently needed reforms to its euro
zone partners by Monday. A source familiar with the matter told
Reuters that Greece will run out of money by April 20 unless it
gets fresh aid from creditors.
Among other sharp movers, plumbing supplies group Wolseley
, which hit an eight-year high on Friday, fell 2.7
percent after posting a smaller-than-expected increase in
first-half earnings.
Spain's Telefonica was up 0.7 percent. The company
said after the market close it had reached a definitive
agreement to sell its British O2 unit to Hutchison Whampoa
for 10.25 billion pounds ($15.24 billion), after a
preliminary deal was outlined in January.
(Additional reporting by Blaise Robinson in Paris; Editing by
Andrew Heavens and Susan Fenton)