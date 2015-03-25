European shares dip below multi-year high before Ifo, Hermes slips

* FTSEurofirst 300 hovers below 7-1/2 year high
* Steel producers rally after EU says to impose duties
By Blaise Robinson
PARIS, March 25 European shares dipped in early
trading on Wednesday to just below 7-1/2-year highs with
investors waiting for clues on the outlook for Germany's economy
from a business confidence survey due out at 0900 GMT.
Shares in Hermes were standout losers, falling 1.9
percent after the French luxury goods maker said foreign
exchange rates had dragged its margins lower. Hermes has a
strong exposure to Japan.
Shares in Acerinox, Outokumpu and Aperam
surged between about 4 percent and 6 percent after
Europe said it will impose punitive anti-dumping duties on
stainless steel cold-rolled sheet from China and Taiwan.
The EU will apply tariffs of about 24-25 percent for imports
from China and of about 11-12 percent for Taiwanese product,
following a complaint lodged in May 2014 by the European steel
producers association, Eurofer.
Accor fell 3.6 percent after Eurazeo and
Colony Capital sold a near 10-percent stake in the hotel group.
By 0846 GMT, the FTSEurofirst 300 index of top
European shares was down 0.2 percent at 1,601.41 points.
Around Europe, UK's FTSE 100 index was up 0.1
percent, Germany's DAX index up 0.06 percent, and
France's CAC 40 down 0.1 percent.
Data released on Wednesday showed French business morale
stood at its highest in nearly three years in March.
On Tuesday, figures showed Germany's private sector grew in
March at its strongest rate since July.
"The macro newsflows in Europe is quite positive, but after
such a rally the market needs to catch its breath. At this point
a pause is needed, while the medium-term trend remains very
positive," IG France chief market analyst, Alexandre Baradez,
said.
