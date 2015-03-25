European shares dip below multi-year high, Hermes slips

* FTSEurofirst 300 hovers below 7-1/2 year high
* Steel producers rally after EU says to impose duties
By Blaise Robinson
PARIS, March 25 European shares dipped on
Wednesday, retreating further from 7-1/2-year highs hit last
week, with Hermes falling after posting disappointing
results.
Shares in the French luxury goods maker fell 1.9 percent
after the group said foreign exchange rates had dragged its
margins lower. Hermes has a strong exposure to Japan.
Shares in Acerinox, Outokumpu and Aperam
surged between about 3.6 percent and 7.5 percent after
Europe said it will impose punitive anti-dumping duties on
stainless steel cold-rolled sheet from China and Taiwan.
The EU will apply tariffs of about 24-25 percent for imports
from China and of about 11-12 percent for Taiwanese product,
following a complaint lodged in May 2014 by the European steel
producers association, Eurofer.
Accor fell 3.2 percent after Eurazeo and
Colony Capital sold a near 10-percent stake in the hotel group.
By 0906 GMT, the FTSEurofirst 300 index of top
European shares was down 0.2 percent at 1,602.02 points.
The index has soared 17 percent since the start of the year,
as investors bet the recent sharp drop in the euro currency will
boost the region's economy and lift corporate results.
"The macro newsflows in Europe is quite positive, but after
such a rally the market needs to catch its breath. At this point
a pause is needed, while the medium-term trend remains very
positive," IG France chief market analyst, Alexandre Baradez,
said.
Data released on Wednesday showed German business morale
rose for the fifth month in a row in March, hitting its highest
level since July 2014, while French business morale stood at its
highest in nearly three years in March.
On Tuesday, figures showed Germany's private sector grew in
March at its strongest rate since July.
Around Europe, UK's FTSE 100 index was up 0.1
percent, Germany's DAX index flat and France's CAC 40
down 0.2 percent.
