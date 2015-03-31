European shares up, head for best quarter in years

METALS-Shanghai copper lower as investors turn to equities
SYDNEY, May 11 Shanghai copper traded lower on Thursday as investors turned to equities and oil, where a U.S.-led rally was spilling into Asian markets.
LONDON, March 31 European shares edged higher in early trading on Tuesday and headed for their best quarterly performance in several years, with Kingfisher leading the market higher following its plans to sell about 60 B&Q stores in Britain.
Shares in Europe's biggest home improvement retailer were up 4.6 percent after the announcement of store closure plans, part of new Chief Executive Veronique Laury's plan to shake-up the group.
The FTSEurofirst 300 index was up 0.2 percent at 1,599.48 points by 0711 GMT.
The pan-European index and France's CAC, up 16 percent and 19 percent respectively since the start of the year, were on track for their best quarterly performance since the third quarter of 2009, boosted by the European Central Bank's bond buying programme and improving economic outlook in the region.
Germany's benchmark DAX index has risen 23 percent this year, its best quarter since the April-June period of 2003. However, the index was down 0.2 percent on Tuesday, after data showed German retail sales fell in February on a monthly basis for the first time since September.
(Reporting by Atul Prakash; Editing by Francesco Canepa)
SYDNEY, May 11 Shanghai copper traded lower on Thursday as investors turned to equities and oil, where a U.S.-led rally was spilling into Asian markets.
MILAN, May 11 UniCredit beat expectations with a jump in first-quarter net profit to 907 million euros ($986 million) on Thursday as new boss Jean Pierre Mustier leads a turnaround at Italy's biggest bank by assets.
LUXEMBOURG, May 11 Ride-hailing app Uber is providing transportation services, an adviser to the top European Union court said on Thursday, dealing a blow to the U.S. start-up which has argued it is merely a digital enabler.