European shares capped by Greek nerves ahead of Easter break

* FTSEurofirst 300 down 0.2 pct, stuck in tight range
* Investors cautious on Greek negotiations, U.S. payrolls
* Marks & Spencer surges after posting a rise in sales
By Francesco Canepa and Blaise Robinson
LONDON\PARIS, April 2 European shares dipped on
Thursday, trading in a tight range ahead of the Easter break,
with Greece still at the forefront of investors' minds after its
lenders said the country needed to do more to unlock financial
aid.
European Union officials said more work was needed on new
measures that Athens sent to its creditors on Wednesday. Greece
denied it would delay a payment to the International Monetary
Fund due on April 9, after the interior minister was quoted as
saying Athens would do so if it did not get fresh aid from
lenders.
Greece's Athex index was down 0.5 percent, building
on a 1.3 percent fall on the previous day. Greek banks
fell 2.6 percent.
"Despite the denial, investors are getting concerned about
Greece again," Alexandre Baradez, chief market analyst at IG
France. "European leaders are losing patience, and we can't
exclude a spike in risk aversion in the coming weeks."
At 1047 GMT, the FTSEurofirst 300 index of top
European shares was down 0.2 percent at 1,586.15 points.
Shares in Marks & Spencer rose 6.1 percent after the
British retailer posted its best non-food sales performance for
nearly four years as it started to put its online distribution
problems behind it.
Dutch telecommunications company KPN rose 1.5
percent after it confirmed it has had interest from potential
buyers of Base, its Belgian operating arm.
Trading volume was thin, with stock markets in Oslo and
Copenhagen already shut for the Easter break and Stockholm open
for a half day. Major European markets will be closed from
Friday to Monday and reopen on Tuesday.
Traders said investors were reluctant to buy stocks ahead of
U.S. jobs numbers due out on Friday.
Data on Wednesday showed U.S. private employers added the
smallest number of workers in more than a year in March, raising
the risk of a disappointing reading on Friday.
"People are reluctant to chase the market higher today
because of the U.S. payrolls coming tomorrow," FXCM market
analyst Vincent Ganne said.
"That said, the trend in European stocks remains quite
strong, with clients calling trading floors to buy the market
every time there's a dip."
