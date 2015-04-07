Europe shares rise as FedEx/TNT bid feeds M&A fever

* FTSEurofirst 300 up 1 pct in early trade
* France's CAC, Italy's MIB, Spain's IBEX hit multi-year
highs
* Euro zone manufacturing data boosts sentiment
By Blaise Robinson and Sudip Kar-Gupta
PARIS/LONDON, April 7 European shares rose in
early trading on Tuesday, as FedEx's 4.4 billion euro
($4.8 billion) bid for Dutch package delivery firm TNT Express
sparked a rally in the shares of other courier
companies.
TNT stock jumped 31 percent, while PostNL - TNT's
largest shareholder, which has said it would tender its 14.7
percent stake to the FedEx offer - surged 13 percent, while
Royal Mail, Deutsche Post and Kuehne & Nagel
gained 1.4-1.7 percent.
Signs that corporate takeover activity was on the rise were
also highlighted by French media group Vivendi's offer
to buy Orange's video-sharing website Dailymotion,
with the two stocks gaining 1.1 percent and 0.8 percent
respectively.
Greek shares also rose as investors welcomed a move over the
weekend by Athens' government to calm concerns that the country
might default on a loan. Greece's benchmark Athex General
Composite Share Index (ATG) rose 1.5 percent while the
Greek banking index advanced 2.7 percent.
On Sunday, Greek Finance Minister Yanis Varoufakis said
Athens "intends to meet all obligations to all its creditors, ad
infinitum," seeking to quell default fears ahead of a big loan
payment Athens owes the IMF later this week.
Greece has not received bailout funds since August last year
and has resorted to measures such as borrowing from state
entities to tide it over. It offered a new package of reforms
last week in the hope of unlocking funds but has yet to win
agreement on the proposals with its EU and IMF lenders.
Athens is also on the hook for a roughly 450 million euro
($492 million) loan repayment to the IMF due this Thursday.
At 0806 GMT, the FTSEurofirst 300 index of top
European shares was up 1 percent at 1,602.37 points, tracking a
rally on Wall Street after Friday's surprisingly weak U.S. jobs
data sparked expectations the Federal Reserve could hold off
longer on raising interest rates.
"The disappointment on the U.S. jobs figures is prompting
investors to rethink the scenario of a first rate hike in June,
which is good news for the market," Barclays France portfolio
manager Philippe Cohen said.
"Now the focus is about to shift to the U.S. earnings
season."
France's CAC 40, Spain's IBEX and Italy's
MIB were up 0.8-1.1 percent, all hitting fresh
multi-year highs.
Also boosting the mood on Tuesday, data showed manufacturing
activity across the euro zone accelerated faster than previously
thought last month, adding to signs the bloc's economy is
recovering.
Bucking the trend, Air France fell 0.9 percent
after JPMorgan analysts downgraded their recommendation on the
stock to 'underweight' from 'overweight'.
"Though 2016 benefits from some capacity and potential fuel
relief, we expect revenue trends to continue stagnating in light
of robust short and long-haul competition," the analysts wrote
in a note.
Europe bourses in 2015: link.reuters.com/pap87v
Asset performance in 2015: link.reuters.com/gap87v
Today's European research round-up
(Editing by Hugh Lawson)