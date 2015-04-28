European shares fall in early trading, Commerzbank leads lower

LONDON, April 28 European shares fell on
Tuesday, with Commerzbank dropping after announcing
plans to raise 1.4 billion euros ($1.52 billion) and Swiss
sanitary equipment maker Geberit slipping following
poor results.
The FTSEurofirst 300 index of top European shares
was down 0.5 percent at 1,634.21 points by 0711 GMT after
gaining about 1 percent in the previous session.
Shares in Commerzbank fell 5 percent, the top decliner in
the FTSEurofirst 300 index, as Germany's second-largest bank on
Monday launched a share sale to raise capital from institutional
investors to help to bolster its capital strength.
Geberit shares fell 4.4 percent after the company reported a
15 percent fall in first-quarter net profit due to costs
relating to its acquisition last year of Nordics ceramic maker
Sanitec and a surge in the Swiss franc.
