Weaker UPM-Kymmene leads European shares lower

* Pan-European FTSEurofirst 300 index falls 0.6 pct
* UPM-Kymmene, Commerzbank and Geberit top fallers
* Greek share index outperforms, up 0.5 pct
By Atul Prakash
LONDON, April 28 European equities fell on
Tuesday following some weaker-than-expected updates, with paper
maker UPM-Kymmene slipping after announcing results
and Commerzbank's plan to raise 1.4 billion euros ($1.5 billion)
hurting its shares.
Commerzbank dropped 4 percent after Germany's No.2
bank on Monday launched a share sale to raise money from
institutional investors to bolster its capital.
Investors also traded cautiously ahead of the start of the
Federal Reserve's two-day policy meeting on Tuesday. Analysts
expect recent soft U.S. data will nudge the U.S. central bank
towards a dovish stance on monetary policy. But investors will
scrutinise statements for hints about the timing of a rate hike.
The FTSEurofirst 300 index of top European shares
was down 0.6 percent at 1,632.16 points by 0815 GMT, after
gaining about 1 percent in the previous session, dragged down by
sharp moves on some individual companies.
"We have seen some mixed earnings reports today, however
disappointing results from companies such as UPM-Kymmene have
eclipsed some positive results," Christian Stocker, equity
strategist at UniCredit in Munich, said.
"The broader stocks market's recent uptrend remains intact,
but we need to see a further improvement in company earnings for
the trend to remain firmly in place in the coming weeks."
UPM-Kymmene fell 5.9 percent, the top decliner in the
FTSEurofirst 300 index, after its quarterly core profit missed
market expectations.
Geberit, which makes toilet flushing systems,
dropped 5.4 percent after reporting a 15 percent fall in
first-quarter net profit.
However, oil major BP bucked the trend and rose 1.2
percent after reporting higher than expected profit following a
hefty increase in refining revenues that offset weak earnings
from its oil production division. It also maintained its
dividend at 10 cents per share.
"BP is moving into something of a holding pattern, as it
positions itself for a potentially prolonged period of lower oil
prices," Richard Hunter, head of equities at Hargreaves
Lansdown, said.
"The company has reiterated its protective nature regarding
the dividend, where a yield of 5 percent is a key attraction
given the current interest rate backdrop."
Across Europe, Britain's FTSE 100 fell 0.8 percent,
Germany's DAX dropped 0.5 percent and France's CAC
was down 0.8 percent.
However, Greece's ATG index extended the previous
session's gains of 4.4 percent and was last up 0.5 percent after
Greek Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras on Monday reshuffled his
team handling talks with European and IMF lenders.
($1 = 0.9188 euros)
(Editing by Mark Potter)