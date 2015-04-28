European shares stumble as UPM-Kymmene and Commerzbank fall

* Pan-European FTSEurofirst 300 index falls 1 pct
By Atul Prakash
LONDON, April 28 European equities fell on
Tuesday following some weaker-than-expected corporate updates,
with paper maker UPM-Kymmene slipping after results
while a new share issue hit Commerzbank.
Commerzbank dropped 4.3 percent after the German
bank launched a share sale to raise 1.4 billion euros ($1.5
billion) from institutional investors to bolster its capital.
UPM-Kymmene also slumped 8.5 percent, the worst performer on
the pan-European FTSEurofirst 300 index, after its
quarterly core profit missed expectations.
The FTSEurofirst 300 index was down 1 percent at
1,626.12 points by the middle of the trading session, giving up
gains of a similar size made in the previous session.
Nevertheless, the FTSEurofirst remains up nearly 20 percent
since the start of 2015, as new economic stimulus measures from
the European Central Bank (ECB) have pushed investors over to
the better returns available from stocks compared to bonds and
cash, whose returns have been hit by record low interest rates.
"We have seen some mixed earnings reports today, however
disappointing results from companies such as UPM-Kymmene have
eclipsed some positive results," said Christian Stocker, equity
strategist at UniCredit.
"The broader stocks market's recent uptrend remains intact,
but we need to see a further improvement in company earnings for
the trend to remain firmly in place in the coming weeks."
GREEK MARKET RISES
Investors also traded cautiously ahead of the start of the
Federal Reserve's two-day policy meeting on Tuesday. Analysts
expect recent soft U.S. data will nudge the U.S. central bank
towards a dovish stance on monetary policy, while investors will
scrutinise statements for hints about the timing of a rate hike.
Geberit, which makes toilet flushing systems,
dropped 6.3 percent after reporting a fall in first-quarter net
profit.
However, oil major BP bucked the trend and rose 1.3
percent after reporting higher than expected profits. BP also
maintained its dividend at 10 cents per share.
Across Europe, Germany's DAX retreated 0.7 percent
and France's CAC was down 1 percent, although the DAX
remains not too far off record highs.
Greece's ATG index extended the previous session's
gains of 4.4 percent to rise by 1.1 percent after Greek Prime
Minister Alexis Tsipras on Monday reshuffled his team handling
talks with European and IMF lenders.
Nevertheless, some traders remained wary about Greece, and
the risks that a lack of progress on finding solutions for
Greece's debt problems could hit European stock markets.
"There is plenty of potential for downside here. I'd be
looking to sell on rallies," said Berkeley Futures' associate
director Richard Griffiths.
(Additional reporting by Sudip Kar-Gupta; Editing by Tom
Heneghan)