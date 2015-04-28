European shares slide as Atlas Copco and Commerzbank fall

* Pan-European FTSEurofirst 300 index falls 1.9 pct
* Atlas Copco, Commerzbank and UPM Kymmene among top fallers
* Greek share index up, adding to previous day's gains
* FTSEurofirst still up nearly 20 pct in 2015
* Asset performance in 2015: link.reuters.com/gap87v
By Atul Prakash
LONDON, April 28 European equities fell on
Tuesday following some weaker-than-expected corporate updates,
with mining equipment group Atlas Copco sliding after
results while a new share issue hit Commerzbank.
Commerzbank dropped 5.4 percent after the German
bank launched a share sale to raise 1.4 billion euros ($1.5
billion) from institutional investors to bolster its capital.
Atlas Copco slumped nearly 10 percent after warning that
demand for its mining equipment and large compressors had
dropped further in the first quarter.
UPM-Kymmene also fell around 10 percent after its
quarterly core profit missed expectations, making it and Atlas
Copco the biggest losers in the pan-European FTSEurofirst 300
index.
The FTSEurofirst was down 1.9 percent at 1,611.15 points
going into the close of trading, giving up gains made in the
previous session. The index was also hit by weak U.S. consumer
confidence data.
The FTSEurofirst remains up nearly 20 percent since the
start of 2015, as economic stimulus measures from the European
Central Bank (ECB) have pushed investors into the better returns
available from stocks compared with bonds and cash, whose
returns have been hit by record low interest rates.
MIXED EARNINGS
But some traders said the advance may be starting to stall.
"We have seen some mixed earnings reports today, however
disappointing results from companies such as UPM-Kymmene have
eclipsed some positive results," said Christian Stocker, equity
strategist at UniCredit.
"The broader stock market's recent uptrend remains intact,
but we need to see a further improvement in company earnings for
the trend to remain firmly in place in the coming weeks."
Trading was also cautious ahead of the start of the Federal
Reserve's two-day policy meeting. Analysts expect recent soft
U.S. data will nudge the U.S. central bank towards a dovish
stance on monetary policy, while investors will scrutinise
statements for hints about the timing of a rate hike.
Geberit, which makes toilet flushing systems,
dropped 5.8 percent after reporting a fall in first-quarter net
profit.
Across Europe, Germany's DAX, which hit a record
high this month, retreated 2.4 percent and France's CAC
fell 2.3 percent.
Greece's ATG index extended the previous session's
gains of 4.4 percent to rise 1.6 percent after Prime Minister
Alexis Tsipras on Monday reshuffled his team handling talks with
European and IMF lenders.
Nevertheless, some traders remained wary about Greece, and
the risks that a lack of progress on finding solutions for
Greece's debt problems could hit European stock markets.
"There is plenty of potential for downside here. I'd be
looking to sell on rallies," said Berkeley Futures' associate
director Richard Griffiths.
(Additional reporting by Sudip Kar-Gupta; Editing by Tom
Heneghan and David Holmes)