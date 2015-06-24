European shares edge up but French telecom stocks slump

LONDON, June 24 European shares edged higher on Wednesday, consolidating gains made this week on expectations of a Greek debt deal, although French telecoms stocks slumped after Bouygues shunned Altice's bid for its telecoms arm.

The pan-European FTSEurofirst 300 index rose 0.2 percent, while the euro zone's blue-chip Euro STOXX 50 index advanced 0.1 percent.

However, shares in Bouygues fell 8.2 percent after the conglomerate's rejection of the Altice offer for its telecoms division.

Altice slid 7 percent, while shares in Numericable-SFR - which is owned by Altice - also slumped 12 percent. Shares in French rivals Orange and Iliad also weakened by 3.4-6.2 percent. (Reporting by Sudip Kar-Gupta; Editing by Atul Prakash)