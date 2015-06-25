European shares fall further on Greek worries, H&M down

LONDON, June 25 European shares fell for a
second straight session on Thursday, with lingering concerns of
a Greek debt default following a lack of progress in
negotiations with its creditors prompting investors to cut their
exposure to riskier assets like equities.
Euro zone finance ministers accused Athens on Wednesday of
refusing to compromise despite a deadline next week that could
put it on a path out of the euro zone. European Union leaders
are due in Brussels for a summit on Thursday.
A senior official of Greece's ruling Syriza party on
Thursday attacked the latest proposals from international
lenders as "blackmail".
At 0706 GMT, the pan-European FTSEurofirst 300 index
was down 0.5 percent at 1,569.82 points after closing
0.4 percent lower in the previous session.
Hennes & Mauritz fell 2.2 percent after the world's
second-biggest fashion retailer reported a fiscal second-quarter
pretax profit roughly in line with expectations and said a
stronger dollar would result in gradually increased purchasing
costs when sourcing for the coming quarters of 2015.
(Reporting by Atul Prakash)