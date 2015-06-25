With no Greek deal yet, European shares end mixed

* Pan-European FTSEurofirst 300 closes down 0.3 pct
* Greek shares end day flat
* Endesa up after report of private-equity interest
* Hennes & Mauritz slips after warning on dollar
By Atul Prakash and Lionel Laurent
LONDON, June 25 European shares closed lower on
Thursday as Greece failed again to clinch a deal with its
international creditors, setting up a last-ditch effort on
Saturday to avert a default.
The pan-European FTSEurofirst 300 index closed down
0.3 percent at 1,573.05 points, while the euro zone's EuroStoxx
50 ended the day flat.
Telecoms stocks gained on expectations of more deals after
Vivendi increased its stake in Telecom Italia
.
Greek markets edged up, with traders citing growing optimism
for some kind of deal despite grinding uncertainty over the
outcome of the talks in Brussels and varying opinions on whether
the markets expect a Greek default.
Peregrine & Black senior analyst Markus Huber said: "There
is still a bit of optimism left that a deal can be done ... A
failure to reach a deal is certainly not priced into the market
just yet."
Greece's benchmark ATG share index rose 0.1 percent.
The country's banking index slipped 0.6 percent.
Some fund managers said European equities remained
attractive regardless of the back-and-forth surrounding Greece.
"Forget Greece, buy Europe," BCS Asset Management portfolio
manager Edmund Shing said. "The macro outlook is pretty damn
good for Europe ... I expect a bunch of (company) earnings
upgrades to come through."
Among standouts, shares in Endesa were up 1.9
percent after Reuters reported private-equity funds CVC
and KKR were studying a bid for a "meaningful" stake in
the Spanish unit of Italy's Enel.
And the world's No. 2 fashion retailer Hennes & Mauritz
fell 3 percent after saying a stronger dollar would
result in gradually increased purchasing costs when sourcing for
the coming quarters of 2015.
