European shares extend slide, with Greece set to default on IMF loan

LONDON, June 30 European shares fell on Tuesday
for a second straight session as a conflict between Greece and
its lenders intensified, with Greece looking set to default on a
major international loan.
The pan-European FTSEurofirst 300 index was down
0.5 percent at 1,523.23 points by 0705 GMT, extending falls
after a 2.8 percent slump on Monday.
With Greece hours away from defaulting on a 1.6 billion euro
loan from the International Monetary Fund, tens of thousands of
Greeks rallied on Monday to back their leftwing government in a
clash with foreign lenders which has pushed Greece close to
financial chaos and forced a shutdown of its banking system.
While European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker made
a last minute offer in a bid to reach a deal before Tuesday's
deadline, there was little sign that Greek Prime Minister Alexis
Tsipras was prepared to drop his repeated rejections of the
bailout offer.
"Greece (remains) centre stage and the wide consensus points
to a default on Tuesday," Jonathan Sudaria, trader at London
Capital Group, said in a note.
Euro zone stocks suffered their biggest one-day fall since
2011 on Monday, with southern European banks in particular
getting pummeled after Greece shut its banks and imposed capital
controls.
(Reporting by Alistair Smout; Editing by Sudip Kar-Gupta)