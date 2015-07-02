Amadeus helps European shares higher, focus remains on Greece

LONDON, July 2 European shares edged higher at
the open on Thursday, boosted by a rise in Spain's Amadeus,
although markets were cautious over Greece, just days away from
a referendum that may decide its future in Europe.
The pan-European FTSEurofirst 300 was up 0.3
percent at 1,538.02 by 0710 GMT, with Amadeus up 3
percent after it said it would buy Navitaire for $830 million.
Greece's prime minister Alexis Tsipras defiantly urged
Greeks on Wednesday to reject an international bailout deal, a
day after the country became the first developed economy to
default on debt to the International Monetary Fund.
Euro zone officials have said negotiations over a deal
cannot continue until after the vote, and that a "no" vote could
throw Greece's place in the euro zone into question.
"Till (the referendum) markets are in limbo," said Jonathan
Sudaria, trader at London Capital Group.
(Reporting by Alistair Smout; Editing by Lionel Laurent)