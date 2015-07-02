Amadeus helps European shares higher, focus remains on Greece

LONDON, July 2 European shares edged higher at the open on Thursday, boosted by a rise in Spain's Amadeus, although markets were cautious over Greece, just days away from a referendum that may decide its future in Europe.

The pan-European FTSEurofirst 300 was up 0.3 percent at 1,538.02 by 0710 GMT, with Amadeus up 3 percent after it said it would buy Navitaire for $830 million.

Greece's prime minister Alexis Tsipras defiantly urged Greeks on Wednesday to reject an international bailout deal, a day after the country became the first developed economy to default on debt to the International Monetary Fund.

Euro zone officials have said negotiations over a deal cannot continue until after the vote, and that a "no" vote could throw Greece's place in the euro zone into question.

"Till (the referendum) markets are in limbo," said Jonathan Sudaria, trader at London Capital Group. (Reporting by Alistair Smout; Editing by Lionel Laurent)