Euro zone shares set for biggest weekly fall this year with Greece in focus

* Euro STOXX 50 steady but set for biggest weekly drop since
Dec
* Sunday's Greek referendum on bailout a major focus
* Banks under the spotlight after more regulatory issues
emerge
By Alistair Smout and Liisa Tuhkanen
LONDON, July 3 A top euro zone share index was
set for its biggest weekly fall this year on Friday, with many
investors focusing on a crucial vote in Greece over its debt
negotiations at the weekend.
The euro zone Euro STOXX 50 index was on track
for its worst week since December. The index was down 0.3
percent at 3,451 points, marking a weekly fall of around 4.4
percent since last Friday.
The FTSEurofirst 300 slipped 0.2 percent, also set
for its biggest weekly fall since late April, while Germany's
DAX equity index was flat.
European stock markets have been hit by concerns over
mounting tensions between Greece and its international creditors
since the government in Athens announced a surprise referendum
on the terms of a new bailout programme.
Ahead of Sunday's vote -- which could determine the
country's future in the euro zone -- the two campaigns are
finely balanced, with "Yes" supporters of the bailout terms
taking a slight lead in the latest poll.
Peter Oppenheimer, chief global strategist at Goldman Sachs,
said a worst-case scenario in case the Greeks voted "No" to the
bailout programme could see the Euro STOXX fall some 10 percent
to 3,150 points.
"Our clients are certainly not panicking, but they're
generally holding back from taking up new positions," added
Rupert Baker, equity sales executive at Mirabaud Securities.
Banks were also in the spotlight, with Royal Bank of
Scotland declining by 1.9 percent after news that the
state-backed British bank may need to pay $13 billion to settle
claims it misled investors in mortgage-backed securities,
according to documents filed in a U.S. court.
Fifteen of the world's largest banks are under investigation
on suspicion of rigging the Brazilian currency, antitrust
watchdog Cade added on Thursday, the first such probe in one of
the busiest foreign exchange markets globally.
"Obviously there are number of other investigations still
ongoing ... but certainly it won't be a positive addition to
sentiment on the sector," Richard Hunter, head of equities at
Hargreaves Lansdown, said.
Fiat Chrysler Automobiles NV dropped 0.7 percent
after a senior executive with the automaker said it has fallen
short on the execution of auto safety recalls. A U.S. regulator
said Fiat Chrysler could face action on its performance as soon
as this month.
(Additional reporting by Sudip Kar-Gupta; Editing by Catherine
Evans)