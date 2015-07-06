European shares seen opening sharply lower after Greek referendum

LONDON, July 6 European shares headed for a
sharp drop on Monday after Greeks rejected austerity measures
demanded in return of a debt deal, raising concerns about the
country's exit from the euro zone.
Financial spreadbetters predicted Britain's FTSE 100
to open 106 to 140 points lower, or down as much as 2.1 percent.
Germany's DAX was seen falling 294 to 328 points, or as
much as 3 percent lower, and France's CAC 40 was seen
slipping by 134 to 143 points, or down as much as 3 percent.
Stunned European leaders called a summit for Tuesday to
discuss their next move after the surprisingly strong victory by
the 'No' camp defied opinion polls that had predicted a tight
contest. German Chancellor Angela Merkel's deputy said Athens
had wrecked any hope of compromise with its euro zone partners
by overwhelmingly rejecting further austerity.
(Reporting by Atul Prakash; Editing by Sudip Kar-Gupta)