European equity futures slump after Greek "No" vote

LONDON, July 6 European stock index futures fell sharply on Monday, with investors trimming their exposure to riskier assets after Greeks rejected austerity measures demanded in return of a debt deal.

European leaders called a summit for Tuesday to discuss their next move after the surprisingly strong victory by the 'No' camp defied opinion polls that had predicted a tight contest. German Chancellor Angela Merkel's deputy said Athens had wrecked any hope of compromise with its euro zone partners by overwhelmingly rejecting further austerity.

At 0602 GMT, futures for the Euro STOXX 50, Germany's DAX and France's CAC were 2.5 to 3.1 percent lower. Britain's FTSE futures fell 1.1 percent.

Greek Finance Minister Yanis Varoufakis also announced his resignation on Monday, saying he had been "made aware" that some members of the euro zone considered him unwelcome at meetings of finance ministers. (Reporting by Atul Prakash; Editing by Sudip Kar-Gupta)