European equity futures slump after Greek "No" vote

LONDON, July 6 European stock index futures fell
sharply on Monday, with investors trimming their exposure to
riskier assets after Greeks rejected austerity measures demanded
in return of a debt deal.
European leaders called a summit for Tuesday to discuss
their next move after the surprisingly strong victory by the
'No' camp defied opinion polls that had predicted a tight
contest. German Chancellor Angela Merkel's deputy said Athens
had wrecked any hope of compromise with its euro zone partners
by overwhelmingly rejecting further austerity.
At 0602 GMT, futures for the Euro STOXX 50,
Germany's DAX and France's CAC were 2.5 to 3.1
percent lower. Britain's FTSE futures fell 1.1 percent.
Greek Finance Minister Yanis Varoufakis also announced his
resignation on Monday, saying he had been "made aware" that some
members of the euro zone considered him unwelcome at meetings of
finance ministers.
(Reporting by Atul Prakash; Editing by Sudip Kar-Gupta)